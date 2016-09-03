Chiefs show #fightfor5 in rout of Cougars

Cherokee held visiting Sullivan Central to minus-6 yards of total offense Friday night, leading to four turnovers, and the Chiefs scored all 58 of their points in the first half of a 58-6 Northeast Conference win over the Cougars.

Cherokee celebrated the homecoming of injured quarterback J.T. Brooks, who — helped by teammate River Bailey — rolled onto the Big Red Valley field for pregame warmups. Cherokee was decked out in its road all-white ‘Storm Trooper” uniforms, Brooks’ favorite, for the occasion.

The victory was the first as a head coach for the Chiefs’ Cody Baugh.

“They came out with a lot of fire,” Baugh said of his team. “Early on, we were a little sloppy on offense, but we got it going. We were able to make a lot of plays. Letting them loose and letting them play definitely showed.

“I preach effort every day. If you play hard and do things the right way, good things will happen. Before the game, you think of a pregame speech. J.T. was in there.

“If you can’t be motivated tonight, there’s nothing I can say to get you motivated.”

The Chiefs scored early and often on the outmanned Cougars. After Cherokee struggled on its opening possession, its special teams took advantage of a muffed snap by the Central punter. An alert Ryan Bledsoe picked up the football at the 3-yard line and ran in for the first score with 9:25 left in the first.

Cougars quarterback Drew Robinette came under attack again on third down. Grayson Cowan rumbled 3 yards with the fumble to the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

The Chiefs’ defense struck again when a fumbled pitch by Robinette went to its own end zone resulting in a safety for the Chiefs with 2:13 in the first.

Three plays later, Cherokee’s Isaiah Bragg was on the receiving end of a 12-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Collin Trent and a 23-0 advantage.

Trent did his best Joshua Dobbs impression next. Trent faked to Jeremiah Bragg then ran 18 yards for a touchdown with 9:17 left in the second, making the score 30-0. Trent dented the end zone again on a 7-yard run with 5:49 left until halftime.

Jeremiah Bragg added a 23-yard scoring run to build the lead to 37-0. He also blocked a Central punt and ran in from 5 yards away for a 51-0 lead.

“Jeremiah is really good on the edge on punting, extra point and field goal blocking,” Baugh noted. “He has a knack for it due to his acceleration. He went hard and was right there. They didn’t touch him.

“Scoring 58 in the first half and getting my first win as Cherokee coach, that’s a good night.”

Central put up a late touchdown when Cameron Lambert scored on a 57-yard interception return.

Before the game, David Baldwin of Bristol Motor Speedway presented a special “Battle at Bristol” football to Brooks and his family. Central students also presented a $1,040 donation to Cherokee principal Thomas Floyd in honor of Brooks, who sustained a severe spinal cord injury during practice in May. The money will be given to the Help Hope Live Foundation in Brooks’ name.