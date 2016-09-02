Vols escape Mountaineers with OT fumble recovery

The Mountaineers never trailed in regulation, but couldn’t match a recovery of a Josh Dobbs fumble in the end zone by Jalen Hurd as the Vols escaped with the 20-13 overtime victory.

“Just about anything and everything went wrong,” said Tennessee coach Butch Jones. “But we found a way to get it to overtime and found a way to win.”

The fumble came after a one-yard run by a leaping Dobbs near the goal line. The loose pigskin skipped by an Appalachian State defender and into the grasp of the sliding Hurd for the game-winning touchdown.

Facing, fourth-and-five on the 20, Mountaineer quarterback Taylor Lamb’s pass into the end zone was broken up by Micah Abernathy to secure the victory.

“We ask a lot of Micah,” noted Jones. “I thought he played very, very well. He was very consistent.”

The Mountaineers grabbed an early 7-0 lead, taking advantage of a fumbled punt return by the Vols’ Cameron Sutton. Following the miscue, App State quickly moved 36 yards in five plays capped off by a Lamb five-yard run.

The Vols answered with a 70-yard march, but had to settle for a 23-yard Aaron Medley field goal to narrow the gap to 7-3.

Appalachian State used the first six minutes of the second quarter clock to march 77 yards and take a 10-point lead, 13-3. Lamb lofted a pass back to the weakside to Marcus Cox, who eluded the Vols’ Corey Vereen and raced 33 yards down the far sideline. Michael Rubino’s extra point, however, was off target.

“I thought Appalachian State had a great game plan and they were milking the clock,” noted Jones. “I told the team at halftime we had to create the momentum.”

A third-quarter pass interception by Sutton seemed to do just that, stopping an Appalachian State drive and giving the Vols the ball at their own 31 yard-line. A promising Vols drive stalled, however, at the Appy State 21 where Aaron Medley converted his second field goal of the game from 39 yards to get the Vols within a touchdown, 13-6.

The Mountaineers took the seven-point cushion to the fourth quarter and were in command of field position after Bentlee Critcher’s punt was downed at the eight. But the Vols went the length of the field in just over two minutes to pull even, 13-13. Dobbs hit Josh Malone with back-to-back completions of 14 and 67 yards for the score.

After an exchange of punts, Appalachian State’s Jaquil Capel returned Trevor Daniel’s boot of 57 yards back 45 yards to the Tennessee 28-yard-line. The Volunteer defense allowed Cox just 7 yards on three rushes and Rubino was wide-right on the go-ahead 42-yard field goal attempt.

The Mountaineers gained a second chance for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, forcing another Vol punt that was fair caught by Capel at his own 14.

But starting with 2:39 left and two time-outs, Appalachian State managed just eight plays and saw the clock expire on Lamb’s seven-yard scramble to the UT 30.

Hurd finished with 110 yards rushing on 28 attempts for the Vols, but Dobbs and Alvin Kamara combined for just 17 yards on 15 attempts against the under-sized Mountaineer defense.

“With their scheme, they were moving a lot and relying on their quickness,” explained Jones. “We knew that would be a challenge. We were bigger than they were at every position, so they moved their front on every snap and took advantage of their quickness.”

Dobbs completed 16-of-29 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an ill-advised pass for an interception just before halftime.

“We can’t make that throw and have to take the three points in that situation,” noted Jones. “We did some uncharacteristic things for us, particularly in taking care of the football and special teams.”

Cox ran 115 yards on 24 rushed for App State. Lamb completed 15-of-23 passes, but for just 108 yards as the Vol defense surrendered just 292 yards of total offense.

GAME NOTES. The overtime win by Tennessee was the 12th all-time, breaking the tie with Missouri for the most in NCAA history … Cortez McDowell and Darrin Kirkland Jr. led the Vol defense with nine tackles. Abernathy added eight … Kingsport native and Dobyns-Bennett alum Malik Foreman started at nickelback and recorded three tackles and was credited for a half-sack … Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was ejected for targeting with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter. Maybin collided head-to-head with Capel, who lowered his head making a catch of a Daniels punt. “I’m really interested in seeing the video,” said Jones. “I’m all for players’ safety, but it was a strange play to being with. The returner called for a fair catch right when it was kicked. I’ve had a number of coaches call me already saying it was 50-50.” … The Vol legend of the game was Chad Clifton … Tennessee staff member Gus Manning was honored in the press box before the game. The game against Appalachian State was Manning’s 71st consecutive home opener dating back to 1946 … The Vols move on to the Battle at Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway next Saturday against Virginia Tech.