South rolls past North in Three Rivers volleyball

The Lady Rebels’ (9-7, 4-0) victory came in straight sets, 25-22, 25-12, 25-22, but the Lady Raiders (6-4, 2-2) overcame an eight-point deficit in the first game before All-State senior Hannah Price’s kill gave the home team game one.

South head coach Wendy Ratliff said her team continues to be inconsistent, missing a lot of serves and making a lot of unforced errors, putting them in a bind.

“Everybody in the conference is going to come really hard at us, and we’re just playing so tight and inconsistent,” she said. “I think we have some big hitters but with a lot of inexperience.”

North’s Kaitlyn Vaughn’s ace pushed the visitors’ advantage to 15-9 in game two before Emma Fake’s kill got the Lady Rebels’ side out and sophomore Meredith St. Clair reeled off 12 consecutive points and Rachel Delung served up an ace and South was on top 2-0.

The Lady Raiders refused to go away and were tied nine times in the third game, the last coming at 22-22. Fake’s kill got the side out for the Lady Rebels, and following a North timeout, Maddie Townsend’s block and lob sealed the match.

“We’re trying to build a more consistent attack mode,” added Ratliff. “That has always been a strong suit with us. We are making adjustments and getting better.”

Price just missed a triple double with 16 kills, 12 digs and eight assists. St. Clair registered 13 digs and notched five aces. Fake added five kills while Townsend and Olivia Kent collected five kills each. Delung ended the night with 23 assists.

The Lady Raiders’ first-year head coach Brittany Moore Robbins said that this could be the year her team might be able to finally compete with their crosstown rivals.

“We really had some opportunities tonight in game two and three tonight with the lead, but fatigue won out,” she said. “We fought hard, but I hate to see us go down like that. I look forward to seeing them again at home.”

North senior Shenoah Bradley ended the night with seven kills, seven blocks, 10 digs and two aces. Vaughn, another senior, also had seven kills, two blocks, three digs and two aces.

Senior Erin Schwartz had a dozen digs along with two aces and two kills. Lexi Ryans added 17 assists and a pair of blocks.

“Kaitlyn, Shenoah and Lexi all did a very good job tonight, and Erin was huge on defense,” added Robbins. “We expect a lot from Shenoah and she is doing a great job all the way around.”