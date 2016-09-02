SWV Football: Ridgeview hosts Wise Central in Mountain District showdown

The Warriors (1-0) blanked visiting Eastside 40-0 while the Wolfpack (1-0) had its way with Jenkins, Ky., winning 66-0.

While the victories were impressive, they probably didn’t give fans a true indication of what will take place tonight.

“We both won games we were supposed to win,” said Central coach Luke Owens. “Tonight will give us a better idea of where we stand.”

Owens knows his Warriors face a tough opponent.

“Ridgeview is a good football team,” said Owens. “They are very fast on the edges.

“We will have to be disciplined on defense and make enough plays to keep our offense on the field.”

Another point of emphasis for Owens: this will be a Mountain District matchup.

“We’ve stressed all week to the kids to remember our goals,” said Owens. “Our first goal is to win the conference. This game becomes even more important because it is a conference matchup.”

A big plus for Owens is his team’s attitude.

“You know, we won some big games last year. We beat Ridgeview and Gate City and made it to the playoffs.

“These kids are now used to winning. That shows in the way they practice. They are preparing to win and they expect to win. That’s big.”

In what has become the most anticipated rivalry in Southwest Virginia, Union will travel to Richlands tonight.

Since this series began five years ago, the games have been decided by a grand total of 12 points.

The Blue Tornado won the first two years by scores of 24-22 and 32-30. The Bears have won the last three games, 42-41 in overtime, 29-28 and 27-21.

Union’s victories came on last second TDs.

Richlands opened its season last week with an impressive 48-7 win on the road at Gate City while Union blew by J.I. Burton 54-13 at Bullitt Park last Thursday.

There’s no reason to suspect that tonight’s affair will be any different than all the others.

In other SW Va. action, Gate City travels to Abingdon, Honaker is at Castlewood, Burton goes to Chilhowie, Hurley is at Eastside, Patrick Henry comes to Rye Cove, Twin Springs goes to Holston, Thomas Walker is at Harlan County, Ky., and John Battle plays at Virginia High.

Due to the tragic death of a Lebanon player in an accident on Thursday, the Lebanon at Lee game has been moved to 1 p.m, Saturday, at 5 Star Stadium in Ben Hur. The Lebanon community is instead invited to a time of remembrance for Teddy Fleming at 6 p.m., tonight, on the 50-yard-line at Harry Stuart Field.