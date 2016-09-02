NET Football: Emotions expected to run high as Cougars visit Chiefs

Former Chiefs quarterback J.T. Brooks will be on hand for the team’s home opener, returning from Atlanta where he is undergoing rehabilitation for a spinal cord injury.

“The fans are planning a whiteout wearing ‘Fight for 5’ T-shirts,” said Cherokee’s first-year coach Cody Baugh. “What J.T. wants is to be back with his teammates and just be one of the guys. He’ll participate in our pregame activities and join us for our Chiefs Walk as we enter the stadium.”

The Cougars will be without receiver Jordan Self who is recovering from a fractured pancreas. Self had eight receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in Central’s loss to Cocke County last week.

Baugh sees Central’s passing game as something of a concern.

“They like to throw it around,” said Baugh. “But they are also very aggressive on defense.”

The Chiefs will rely heavily on freshman quarterback Collin Trent, who threw for 120 yards, ran for another 129 and accounted for all three of Cherokee’s touchdowns in a 21-18 loss to Daniel Boone. Jeremiah Bragg rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries for the Chiefs against the Trailblazers.

“Those two are the straws that stir the drink for Cherokee,” said Central coach Chris Steger. “Bragg’s speed means he’s always just one missed assignment away from a touchdown.”

The Cougars have a quarterback of their own to add to the mix. Drew Robinette completed 23 or 39 passes for 232 yards and two TDs in Central’s 50-13 loss to Cocke County.

“Drew stood in there and played like a champ last week,” said Steger. “He continues to work hard to help this football team.”

With all the emotion tonight both coaches have tried to keep their players’ minds on the task at hand.

“We have to stay focused on us,” added Steger. “We have to concentrate on what we have to do to compete.”

Baugh agrees.

“We want to treat this like any other game,” said Baugh. “But the circumstances will make things different.

“The players have used J.T.’s situation as motivation. They think about him every day.”

Dobyns-Bennett (1-1) hosts William Blount (1-1) in a Big East contest. The Indians will look to get back on the winning track after last week’s disappointing 41-28 loss at Oak Ridge.

“It’s rare that you get 553 yards of offense and don’t win,” said D-B coach Graham Clark. “But turnovers hurt us and that has been a point of emphasis this week.”

The Indians had six turnovers in the loss to the Wildcats, three of them in the red zone.

“Blount has the No. 2 ranked defense in the conference,” added Clark. “They will load up the box to try to stop the run.”

Happy Valley (1-0) travels to Sullivan North (2-0) in an early 2A, District 1 conference showdown while Volunteer (1-1) will be at Greeneville (2-0).