Dobyns-Bennett rallies for volleyball win over Sullivan Central

An impressive run in the fourth game ultimately propelled the Tribe to a 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10 victory.

D-B (10-3, 5-0) remains alone atop the Big 7 as the conference’s lone unbeaten. Central (6-2, 4-2), meanwhile, squandered a chance to claim a share of first place in the league.

Down two games to one, the Lady Indians put together their best stretch of volleyball in the fourth game. After falling behind 5-1, D-B registered 12 consecutive points. Central never recovered, and that set the stage for a final 15-point game for all the marbles. Although it remained close until the Lady Indians closed it out by tallying four of the final five points, D-B also never trailed in the fifth game.

“They’re a good team,” Central coach Logan Kemp said of the Lady Indians. “That’s why they’re at the top of the conference. That’s why they’re undefeated in the conference. I just wish we hadn’t made as many errors as we did on our side of the net. … We just didn’t get done what we needed on our side of the net.”

Looking back, that long run by the Lady Indians in the fourth game made a big difference.

“We went on a great run and that pulled our momentum back to our side,” Tribe coach Megan Devine said.

Abby Byington led a balanced effort by the Lady Indians with 11 kills. Courtney Wilson registered three blocks while Sydney Carrier doled out 26 assists. Defensively, Olivia McMakin and Staley Humphries set the tone with 27 and 14 digs respectively. McMakin, the libero, also was on serve during that impressive run in game four.

To what does Devine, a first-year coach but former state player of the year for the Tribe, attribute her team’s success so far?

“The girls playing as a unit, all 13 of them believing and trusting in the coaching staff, in the game plan, in what we do in practice,” she said. “That will transfer over to the court.”

Kayley Holtzclaw loomed large at the net for Central, amassing 11 kills and 10 blocks. Camille Lucas totaled six kills and nine digs. Alyssa Giles had five kills and seven digs. Madison Dye, after belting out a fine version of the national anthem prior to the match, belted out seven kills. Sydney Hurd registered 25 assists and seven digs.

Based on the standings as the midpoint of the league season approaches, chances are that the Sept. 26 rematch at D-B won’t be the last time these two teams face off in 2016.

“Central has a great team,” Devine said. “This is probably one of the best teams they’ve had in many years, and they can hold their own. They’re a very competitive team. I think Logan does a great job with them.”