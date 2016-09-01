Lady Trailblazers get emotional win over Gate City

It was the seventh such match-up since Spivey took over the Lady ’Blazers program in 2013 but the first win for Spivey over her alma mater as Boone took the victory in four sets, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 25-21.

Spivey played for Reed for four years leading the Lady Blue Devils to state championships in 2006 and 2009. Spivey was selected all-state in 2008 and 2009 and named VHSL Player of the Year in 2009.

“Gate City is always good. This was my first time beating them,” said Spivey. “Our girls had a lot of emotion and heart tonight.”

With the score tied 6-6 in the first set, the Lady Trailblazers (10-2) went on an 8-0 run to take charge. Mackenzie Carrier had seven service points for Boone in the run. With Boone leading 24-13, Gate City scored four straight points to cut the lead to 24-17, but Boone’s Sarah Humphrey slammed the door and the set with a kill from the middle.

Boone appeared to be on its way to a two-set lead with a 21-14 cushion in the second set before the Lady Blue Devils rolled off an 11-3 run to even the match. Cori Baker secured Gate City’s last five points of the frame with four kills and a block.

Up 9-7 in the pivotal third set, Boone secured the next 10 points to forge an insurmountable 19-7 advantage. Gate City never recovered, and the Lady ’Blazers closed out the win with an easy victory in the fourth set.

“We’ve got good leadership on this team,” said Spivey. “It comes from our whole team, seniors and juniors.”

Boone’s Makayla Ledford, who had a triple-double in the match, put down the final kill for the Lady ’Blazers. Ledford finished with 10 kills, 19 assists and 18 digs.

“This win means so much to coach Spivey,” said Ledford. “It also means a lot to our team. We knew Gate City was a good team. We lost focus in the second set and had to pick it up to get the win.”

Libero Whitney Sams had 19 digs for Daniel Boone, Kaylee Rayburn dished out 29 assists and also notched 10 digs. Lindsey Laughrun and Humphrey added seven kills apiece.

Baker had 15 kills for Gate City. Hope Spivey and Alexis Flanary added nine each. Abby Sallee handed out 36 assists, with Erica Lane making 12 digs and Lexi Helms 11.

“I’ve been waiting for the season to really get started,” said Gate City’s Reed. “I wanted to see what we were made of. I saw a lot of growth in our girls tonight from our first game. We dug deep and kept pushing. That was something positive.

“Tonight’s match challenged us to stay up. We’ll look forward, and I think this team will keep getting better.”

Reed was also happy for Spivey and beamed at the progress she’s made with the Boone program.

“I’m proud of coach Spivey, she’s done a good job.”