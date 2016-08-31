South rises to challenge, sweeps East

Unhappy with the proceedings in Monday night’s sweep of Sullivan South by Dobyns-Bennett, Lady Rebels coach Wendy Ratliff’s gantlet was loud and clear: Who was going to step up and be the supporting pieces for this year’s squad?

The answers were just as loud and just as clear.

With four Lady Rebels notching at least a half-dozen kills, an improved block by the defense at the net and the stellar work of new libero Meredith St. Clair, South rolled to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 over Sullivan East in a battle of Three Rivers Conference league unbeatens Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome.

“I think we corrected a lot of things,” Ratliff said. “We hadn’t been blocking at all. We needed to be able to play defense better – blocking and digging — and we did.”

Emma Fake was among those who felt particularly challenged. Her answer was genuine in the form of a team-high 11 kills.

“Monday night was pretty hard,” Fake admitted. “We talked about the things we needed to fix and I took it as a challenge. Somebody had to step up and I tried to fill that role.”

After East got off to hot start in the opening set, Fake had two kills in a key stretch that allowed South not only to take the set but also the momentum. Another Fake winner gave the Lady Rebels the lead in the second stanza.

“I’ve always had a low elbow, so keeping it up helps especially when the girls blocking me are bigger,” Fake noted. “You just have to break it high over them and hit the spots.”

The vertically challenged outside hitter added a block and another kill out of the gates in the third frame to send the Lady Rebels on their way.

“We fixed our blocks and fixed our defense,” Fake added. “We changed our defense a little bit from perimeter to rotational and I think that really helped us because we are a lot shorter than we were last year.”

Also defensively, St. Clair had 18 digs and three aces from her new position.

“Meredith reads the hitters well,” Ratliff said. “She’s fearless and played with a lot of confidence.”

Still, the Lady Patriots got off to a tremendous start, leading 5-1 following an ace by Kelseay Smith. But South quickly wrestled away the momentum with a five-point run punctuated by back-to-back kills from Hannah Price.

With Price rotating to the service line, the all-stater delivered four aces in a five-point span and the Lady Rebels forged a 15-8 first-set cushion.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” said East coach Anthony Todt. “South got the momentum and took it back every chance they got. It’s hard to get the momentum back when you don’t have it. It’s like fighting uphill.”

Price finished with a dozen assists, 11 digs, six aces and a modest by her standards 10 kills.

“Hannah is one of the better hitters and best players in the state and we set out to stop her,” Todt noted. “We had almost 40 digs, so I think we did a pretty decent job digging her.”

But turning those digs into offense never materialized for the Lady Patriots, who finished with just 13 kills and nine assists as a team.

“I think we focused so much on getting the ball up we forgot we then actually have to play offense and swing,” Todt added.

Smith led East (4-2, 4-1) with five kills and 11 digs.

South (7-7, 3-0) got six kills each from Maddie Townsend and Olivia Kent, who also had four solo blocks on the night. Other defensive contributors were Courtney Gibson with nine digs and Madeline Leslie with five. Rachel DeLung handed out 22 assists and served a pair of aces.