UT announces seven future home opponents

The school issued a release Tuesday saying the Volunteers would host UTEP in 2018, Chattanooga and UAB in 2019, Charlotte in 2020, Bowling Green in 2021 plus Ball State and Army in 2022.

The UTEP game is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2018. The additions to the 2019 schedule include Chattanooga on Sept. 14 and UAB on Nov. 2. The Charlotte game is Sept. 5, 2020. Bowling Green visits Neyland Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. During the 2022 season, Ball State will come to Knoxville on Sept. 3 and Tennessee will host Army on Sept. 17.

Tennessee also released contract information for each of the games. Tennessee is paying $1.4 million to UTEP, $500,000 to Chattanooga, $1.55 million to UAB, $1.3 million to Charlotte, $1.5 million to Bowling Green, $1.5 million to Ball State and $1.4 million to Army.