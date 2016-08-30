Lady Hilltoppers blank rival Tribe on soccer pitch

Such is the case for the Lady Indians, who dropped a 3-0 decision to Science Hill on Tuesday evening at Indian Highland Park.

D-B (1-6, 1-2) already has lost to Tennessee High and now the Lady Hilltoppers and, to be fair, the Tribe have some work to do to ensure a No. 3 seed.

View the photo gallery from the match

Specifically, the Lady Indians must find their way into opposing nets.

Aside from a five-goal outburst in last Tuesday’s win over Sullivan Central, the opposition has hung a clean sheet in every other Tribe fixture.

Blake Rutherford is a soccer coach and a teacher. Not a writer. The way Rutherford sees it, even Quentin Tarantino or John Grisham couldn’t concoct a plot to match all the mishaps his team has endured thus far this season. Injuries have pressed several underclassmen into the starting lineup; two of the team’s three captains were inactive against Science Hill, for example.

“It seems like Murphy’s law. Anything that can go wrong will go wrong,” Rutherford said. “I couldn’t write a Hollywood movie like this. I could not write a script about the perils of a team. Hopefully maybe it’s like a Disney movie and in the end we get better by the district tournament.”

Science Hill (5-2, 4-0) was the better team on Tuesday. After a fairly even first half, the Lady Hilltoppers broke through against a stingy Tribe defense in the 38th minute, when Devin Fry fed Emily Fabel for a breakthrough goal. Cydney Kinkead, the D-B keeper, already had repelled 11 shots prior to that.

’Toppers coach David Strickland noted that the Lady Indians “were defending pretty well. They had a lot of pressure on them that first half. Breaking that right before halftime just makes a massive mental difference, too. Our energy level was so much higher the second half.”

And it resulted in a pair of insurance goals by Riley Cox, in the 51st and 54th minutes. The Tribe had a major malfunction at the back end prior to Cox’s initial tally.

“She literally could have sent out for Chinese food, had it delivered, and then finished the ball,” Rutherford said.

More than enough to send the Lady Hilltoppers to a crucial conference road win.

“It doesn’t matter what the sport is. If it’s D-B and Science Hill, everyone is always excited,” Strickland said.

Barring a major upset somewhere on the Big 7 Conference docket, the meeting between Science Hill and Tennessee High should determine the league champion and top seed for the district tourney.

Meanwhile, the Lady Indians will try to right the ship. Their next opportunity comes next Wednesday at Sullivan South.

“The psyche is what I’m worried about at the moment,” Rutherford said. “We’ve just got to keep working. That’s it.”