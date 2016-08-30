After 'chaotic afternoon,' Lady Blue Devils top 'Toppers

The playing court was actually the source of the confusion, with both teams thinking it was a home game for the other side. Gate City was about halfway to Johnson City when tipped off that Science Hill was on its way to Gate City. Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed called Science Hill counterpart Christina Maiden, and the two agreed to play the match at Gate City and made it work.

“After school let out today, it was a crazy chaotic afternoon with all the confusion about where the game was scheduled to be played,” Reed said. “It took a while for us to regain our rhythm.

“We’ve got some strengths on this team that we can build on. We just need to keep getting better as a team.”

The first game was a battle early before Gate City used a 6-0 run to forge a 22-13 lead. Science Hill rebounded with six straight points to get within three at 22-19 before the Lady Devils scored three in a row down the stretch, punctuated by a Hope Spivey kill, and secured the first set.

Gate City raced to leads of 14-1 and 16-5 in the second game, but a 6-0 Lady Hilltoppers run trimmed the Lady Devils’ lead to 16-11. The push was short-lived and Gate City took a two-set lead in the match.

In the third set, Science Hill (3-12) battled from the outset, playing its best volleyball of the night, but after trading runs, Gate City closed out the game and the match with a 7-1 run.

Cori Baker led Gate City with 12 kills and two blocks.

“We don’t want to be satisfied with tonight’s match, we can play better,” Baker said. “We need to play a lot stronger than we did.”

Abby Sallee dished out 33 assists and came up with 15 service points.

“We’re young but starting to come together as a team,” Sallee said. “You can see improvement and closeness with each practice.”

Senior libero Lexi Helms had 10 digs for the Lady Devils and Spivey contributed nine kills.

Maddie Ratner had six kills and Caitlin Crockett four for Science Hill, which played without two starters because of injuries. Makenzie Clark came up with nine digs, Alexis Whiteside added seven and Meredith Fullbright dished out 19 assists.

“All of our girls played really well in the match,” Maiden said. “We just need to speed up our offense, start anticipating instead of reacting.”