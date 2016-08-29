Lady Falcons soar to Battle of Hawkins sweep

The Lady Falcons (2-5) also won in straight sets earlier this season at Cherokee, and on Monday the Lady Chiefs (1-5) were simply no match for Lady Falcons’ play — especially that of Volunteer’s two juniors at the net, Alyssa Hatley (14 kills) and Abby Hensley (10 kills).

Volunteer coach April Skeen was impressed by what she saw from her Lady Falcons (2-5) on Monday.

“I think we came out of the gate ready to play,” Skeen said. “We really worked well all the way around, especially defensively.”

Hensley, Hope Bachman, Hatley and sophomore Aubrey Cobb served the Lady Falcons to a 20-6 lead in Game 1. Freshman Jersey Wines’ ace sealed the win.

Cherokee coach Ashley Hooven Wilson, a Volunteer alum, gave her team a sound scolding after the first game, but — after suffering through last week’s heartbreaking, five-set loss to Dobyns-Bennett — the Lady Falcons were determined to finish off the Lady Chiefs in three.

“It’s so much fun (beating Cherokee),” Hatley said. “We just lost all the momentum in the third game last week against D-B, but nobody was beating us tonight.”

Hatley also contributed a pair of blocks and a trio of digs to the victory. Hensley had five aces and three blocks, and Avery Wills chipped in with 18 assists and three digs. Wines had three kills in the match, and sophomore Grace Bice added three kills, two blocks and two digs.

“Abby played amazing tonight,” Skeen noted. She was really on. “I think Grace is still a little timid from her injury, but she is big in the middle and that is what we need.”

Wilson’s Lady Chiefs have a number of seniors, but they just came out slow and never recovered from the opening loss, the coach said.

“We are not young, but we are very inexperienced,” she said. “We’re still in the process of trying to figure out a rotation that works.

“I think we are slowly getting there day by day. I wasn’t very pleased with how we started tonight, but I was pleased with how they finished.”

Allison Evans had four kills and 13 digs for the visitors. Grace Jones hustled her way to 15 digs, and Elizabeth Hogan chipped in a trio of kills.