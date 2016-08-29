Fast start boosts D-B to sweep of South

The former D-B all-stater and state champion had been a part of several epic battles in the Lady Rebels Den and expected no less as a first-year head coach.

What Devine may not have expected was a solid 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 sweep by the rapidly improving Lady Indians (9-3).

“It’s great to win in this gym,” Devine said. “It’s hard to win in this gym. South always has a great team and we just came in knowing we needed to better ourselves.”

A slow-starting team for most of the early season, the Lady Indians forged an early lead in the opening set and slowly expanded the cushion. Kills by Abby Byington and McCoy Hensley were followed by a Staley Humphries ace for a 15-10 lead. Another hammer by Hensley and an Olivia McMakin ace pushed the margin to 18-12. The advantage was still six points after a Chelsie Crussell winner at 23-17, but the Lady Rebels managed to get within two late before Hensley closed out the frame with a rocket from the right pin.

“It feels really good to get this win,” Hensley said. “We started strong and we haven’t been doing that.

“We’ve been playing from behind so it felt good to come out strong early.”

The Lady Indians also led early in the second set before South rallied for ties at 10 and 11 on a pair of Hannah Price zingers. But then D-B unleashed yet another weapon at the net in the form of all-state basketball player Courtney Whitson.

A Whitson kill and ace erased a two-point South lead before another pair of Byington kills each gave D-B a one-point edge. After South regained the lead, 19-18, the Lady Indians rolled off six straight points, capped by two more Whitson kills, to close out the second set.

Devine said Whitson, an all-conference performer as a freshman last year, simply missed the game too much.

“Courtney reached out to me and I couldn’t say no,” Devine said. “She’s a great player but also a great person, and that’s what it came down to.”

Whitson finished with four kills, two blocks and the ace.

“She did a great job the past couple of weeks getting in the gym with us and getting back in the volleyball flow,” Devine added. “She brought it tonight.”

The third set waffled before the Lady Indians took the lead for good on another Byington kill from the middle, 13-12. Back-to-back Humphries aces and a kill from southpaw setter Sydney Carrier closed out the 8-1 run, giving D-B a 20-13 lead. Down the stretch, a Hensley block, a Crussell kill and a Whitson kill ended the match.

Byington led the Lady Indians with 11 kills, Hensley finished with nine and Crussell went 7-for-7 for hers. Carrier finished with 26 assists and three aces. McMakin had 27 mostly flashy, diving and tumbling digs.

The Lady Rebels could never maintain any momentum gained. Most frustrating was an early 5-0 lead in the final set that quickly evaporated.

Price, the two-time all-stater, was her usual self with 15 kills, 14 digs, nine assists and two blocks, but she can do only so much, South coach Wendy Ratliff said.

“Hannah does just so much,” Ratliff said. “She just needs some help and we are going to keep looking until we find it.”

Rachel DeLung delivered 24 assists, seven kills, 12 digs and three aces for the Lady Rebels (6-7). Maddie Townsend finished with six kills and Meredith St. Clair had eight digs.

“It’s a long season and I’m waiting on some people to step up,” Ratliff said. “Hopefully that happens soon.”