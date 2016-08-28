K-Mets fight off Braves, even Appy series

Combined the teams had 26 base hits, left 25 runners on base and totaled 35 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Danville left the bases loaded twice, including the top of the ninth when the Braves loaded the bases with nobody out but failed to push across the tying run. Cristian Pache singled, Ramon Osuna reached on a force attempt and fielding error, and Carlos Martinez singled starting the inning. But K-Mets reliever Darwin Ramos got Elias Arias to line out to left, struck out Bradley Keller looking and enticed Darien McLemore to ground out to end the game and pick up his first save.

Danville took a one-run lead in the top of the second before Kingsport grabbed the lead in the bottom half. Scott Manea doubled home Jose Miguel Medina and later scored on Santo Marte’s forceout for a 2-1 Mets advantage.

The Braves bounced back to tie the game at 2 in the top of the third, but the K-Mets took the lead for good in the bottom half. Will Barring walked leading off, stole second before going to third on a throwing error and scored on Reed Gamache’s single.

The Mets added two more in the bottom of the fourth after a leadoff walk, this time to Yeffry De Aza, got things going again. He reached second on a passed ball, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Raphael Ramirez’s single. Ramirez scored on Gamache’s second run-scoring single of the night.

Gamache finished 2-for-5 with the two RBIs. Jose Miguel Medina and Ricardo Cespedes both finished 3-for-5 with a double. Manea and De Aza added two hits apiece.

Pache and Matt Hearn led Danville at the plate, each going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Carlos Martinez finished 2-for-4 and scored a run.

K-Mets starter Sixto Torres (2-4) went five innings for the victory — allowing six hits and just one earned run — and his ERA dipped to 2.70. Trent Johnson surrendered two runs in two innings before Ramos tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth.

Braves starter Jaret Hellinger (2-4) was charged with all five Mets runs.

Danville (30-32), which won the series opener 2-0, and Kingsport (23-41) meet in the rubber game Monday night at 7 o’clock. The K-Mets begin their final series of the season Tuesday against Bristol.