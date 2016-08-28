Braves pitching shuts down K-Mets

Ian Anderson, the third overall pick out of Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, N.Y., in this year’s major league amateur draft, got the start for the Braves.

The right-hander had signed with Vanderbilt but instead inked a professional contract with the Braves in late June that included a $4 million signing bonus.

Anderson appeared in five games earlier this season with the Gulf Coast Braves, tossing 18 innings without surrendering an earned run. His first three starts with Danville hadn’t gone as smoothly. In 11 2-3 innings, Anderson had allowed eight runs on 13 hits and suffered his first professional loss in his most recent start against Bluefield.

But Anderson was splendid against the K-Mets, working four shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out five. Adam McCreery (2-0) tossed two innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory. Brady Feigl, Connor Gilmore and Brandon White worked an inning each with White eventually earning his seventh save.

The K-Mets did outhit the Braves 6-4, with catcher Dionis Rodriguez going 2-for-3 with a walk. Kingsport also struck out 13 times in the game and hit into three double plays.

Danville’s scoring came with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Elias Aria singled first to score former Walters State Senator Ramon Osuna to give the Braves a 1-0 advantage. In the seventh, Bradley Keller singled, stole second, advance to third on a throwing error by K-Met catcher Dionis Rodriguez and scored on a Connor Buchmann wild pitch to stretch the advantage to 2-0.

Neither team produced an extra base hit in the game and three K-Met pitchers also struck out 13 Braves.

Joel Huertas started for Kingsport and tossed five no-hit innings before leaving on a pitch count. Huertas struck out eight, but also walked five. Buchmann (0-1) surrendered all four Danville hits in his two innings and was tagged with the loss. Gregorix Estevez retired all four Brave hitters he faced, four on strikeouts.

The series continues Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 4 p.m.