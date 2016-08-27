Turnovers plague Tribe in loss to Wildcats

One week after forcing six turnovers in a season-opening win over Tennessee High, the Tribe gave all six back in a 41-28 loss to Oak Ridge at Blankenship Field on Friday night.

Especially crushing were three red-zone turnovers and a muffed punt return that was recovered by Kyndall Clark for an Oak Ridge touchdown.

“We turned it over six times and we were still fighting at the end,” said D-B coach Graham Clark.

Oak Ridge (2-0) used a Jordan Graham’s jet-sweep, 57-yard scamper to take a 7-0 lead with 7:14 left in the first quarter. Graham added first-half touchdown runs of 14 and 79 yards to give the Wildcats a 27-7 edge at halftime. At the break, Graham had carried six times for 172 yards.

“We didn’t do a good job squeezing and then one time we over-pursued and he (Graham) hit the seam in the middle,” Clark noted. “He’s a threat and we knew that he was.”

The Indians (1-1) got back in the game early in the third quarter by forcing a Wildcats three-and-out. They turned the short field into a quick touchdown when Cole Maupin found Caleb Whetsell for a 41-yard touchdown strike.

But the self-destruction eventually reared its ugly head again. The Tribe missed golden scoring opportunities in the third quarter thanks to an interception in the end zone, a dropped pass on first-and-goal at the 3 and a fumble on second-and-goal at the 3.

Penalties were also an issue for D-B. The Indians were flagged 11 times for 100 yards in mark-offs in the contest, 25 of which came on the ensuing drive after D-B cut the margin to 27-14. Oak Ridge quarterback Johnny Stewart completed a 12-yard pass to Caleb Martin to stretch the advantage back to 34-14.

Still, the Indians refused to go away. Maupin finished off another drive with a second 1-yard quarterback sneak to cut the margin to 13 once again, 34-21. During the march, Whetsell kept the drive alive with a 15-yard fourth-down reception and added another 20 yards on the next play.

Oak Ridge initially seemed to be content to run clock on its next possession but then decided to unleash five-star prospect and Clemson commit Tee Higgins. Higgins made a highlight-reel, twisting-and-turning, one-handed grab for 27 yards while falling on his back. He then fought off two defenders, a pass interference and a deflection to somehow make a 12-yard catch while tumbling to the ground in the end zone.

Higgins finished with six receptions for 91 yards, including a 42-yarder that set up Graham’s second touchdown in the first half.

“Overall, we did fairly well on Higgins,” Clark said. “Bryce Barrett had him man for man the whole game and we kept him under 100 yards.

“He’s a special player and he’s going to make some plays and he did.”

Maupin and the Indians were far from done, driving 63 yards for their final TD on the QB’s 12-yard scamper, his third score of the night.

Maupin led D-B’s rushing attack with 61 yards on 16 carries and completed 30 of 48 passes for 381 yards to total 442 yards in the game.

“I thought Cole played well,” Clark said. “We had some drops and some he might not should have thrown, but overall he played well.”

Jacob Patton led Tribe receivers with 14 receptions for 143 yards. Whetsell and tight end Carter Holt had five catches apiece.

“Jacob had a bunch of catches, some tough yards after the catch,” Clark noted. “I thought Whetsell stepped up and became a threat and Carter helped us out.”

The Indians outgained the Wildcats in yardage 521-365, but Graham’s speed and elusiveness was good for 224 yards on a dozen attempts for Oak Ridge.

“We got out-speeded some tonight for sure,” Clark said. “But I’m pleased with how our kids fought despite everything that was going against them.”