Raiders score early, often in win over Falcons

North’s Christian Arnold stripped the ball on the opening kickoff and J.J. Fleenor was there to pounce on the loose ball at the Falcons’ 28-yard line.

Five plays later, quarterback Peyton Robinson plunged the final step into the end zone, Aaron Shaffer added the first of five PATs and the Raiders (2-0) were off to the races.

North offensive coordinator Jeremy Harris said the Raiders’ offensive line was getting a good push up front and picking up the Falcons’ blitzes. The backs — including Fleenor (18 carries, 160 yards, two touchdowns) and Christian Arnold (13 carries, 84 yards, TD) — just did the rest, he said.

“We did a good job running the option when we had to on third-and-short,” Harris noted. “Christian, J.J. Fleenor and our fullbacks, Nick Maupin and Conner Copas, all did a great job.”

Fleenor added the next two touchdowns on runs of 9 and 10 yards and Robinson added a second 6-pointer to up the advantage to 28-0 at the half.

“It was just a great team effort,” Fleenor said. “On the opening kickoff, Nick Maupin held the runner up and Christian stripped the ball and I was there to fall on it.

“Tonight was not all me. It was my offensive line doing their job.

“We have 22 seniors this year,” Fleenor added, “and everybody has put in a lot of great effort to do the best job we can.”

Arnold returned the second-half kickoff 42 yards to the 45-yard line. Five plays later, Israel Wallace’s 16-yard run extended the advantage to 34-0.

The defense blocked a punt on Volunteer’s first possession of the second half and Arnold put the Raiders on top 40-0 before the Falcons were finally able to break the stalemate.

“They are just a bunch of wolves,” North defensive coordinator Mike Copas said of his defense.

“(The Falcons) have some awesome players,” he added. “Their fullback (Jake Salyer) was the man last week and their quarterback (Luke Dorton) has tormented us for years. Unfortunately, I hear he has a younger brother. They are a very well-coached team.”

North racked up 239 yards on 49 carries while its defense limited the Falcons to the 13 points on 162 yards rushing.

Dorton capped a 66-yard, eight-play drive for the Falcons’ first score and freshman Peyton Derrick scored on his first carry in varsity action, on a 6-yard run to end the scoring.

Volunteer coach Barry Jones said he thought his team was mentally ready for the Raiders. He said he reminded his team in his postgame comments not to let one play like the opening kickoff dictate the game.

“That fumble was huge and they went on and scored, but they are a pretty good football team,” Jones said. “They have good chemistry and I hope they go a long way on their level and they probably will.

“Our kids just have to hold their heads up and get ready to go to Greeneville next week. We had worked our butts off this week and the chips just did not fall our way, but we are not going to get down on our kids.”

Falcons defensive coordinator Justin Hite offered kudos to the North coaching staff, but he told his team the blame for the loss lay with him.

“I felt like we were prepared but you cannot prepare for how quick they run their offense,” Hite said. “I’m taking this loss personally and it’s on me and I want the kids to know that. They do what they do and do it well, but the Lord willing the sun will come up tomorrow.”