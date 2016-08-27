Vols to wear helmet stickers honoring Summitt

Summitt died June 28 after battling early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type.

The sticker includes a capital “P‘‘ inside a circle. The “P‘‘ is based off the way Summitt wrote the letter in her actual signature.

Summitt led Tennessee to eight national titles in 38 seasons at Tennessee before stepping down in 2012, one year after she announced her diagnosis. Her 1,098 wins are the most of any Division I men’s or women’s basketball coach.

The ninth-ranked Vols open the season Thursday when they host Appalachian State.