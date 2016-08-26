Volunteer hosts North in rivalry game

Sullivan North and Volunteer will butt heads in Church Hill at 7:30 p.m. in a game that has rivalry written all over it.

“It’s like community vs. community,” said Falcons coach Barry Jones. “There’s just a great deal of excitement when these two programs get together.”

Last year, the Golden Raiders prevailed 35-21 in a hard fought contest.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins last week. North (1-0) blanked Sullivan Central 41-0 while Volunteer (1-0) prevailed 42-38 on the road at Cocke County.

“The kids learned to persevere last week,” said Jones. “They were resilient and continued to counter punch every time we got down. They kept their heads up the whole game.

“I told them one win doesn’t make our season, but they are believing in themselves right now.”

What does Jones think of the showdown with North?

“I think North is as talented now as they have been since 2010,” Jones said. “They have a wealth of talent across the board, great size and they just do what they do very well.”

For the second straight week, the Golden Raiders, who are classified in the 2A division, will take on a 4A opponent.

“Our kids play with a great deal of effort and have a lot of chemistry,” said North coach Robbie Norris. “It’s just a lot of fun coming to work and coaching them.”

And Norris’ take on Volunteer?

“They are well coached and their line play is very good,” said Norris. “This will be a good test for us and can’t do anything but make us better as we prepare for our conference schedule.”

In spite of impressive wins last week, both coaches see room for improvement.

“We’ve got to cut down on our penalties,” added Norris. “Our special teams play and defense need to step up.”

For Volunteer, it’s playing at a different level — literally.

“Our offensive and defensive lines need to play a lower game,” said Jones. “They have to drop their level about six inches and just get after it.”

In other games across Northeast Tennessee tonight, Dobyns-Bennett travels to Oak Ridge while Cherokee opens its season at Daniel Boone.

Sullivan South is at Tennessee High, with Cocke County at Sullivan Central, Unicoi County at Sullivan East, Science Hill at Elizabethton and Howard at David Crockett.