Carter's big night propels Vikings past Rebels

The Vikings (1-1) led wire to wire, but after the Rebels scratched back within 24-21 early in the fourth period on a Lucas Strickler 7-yard touchdown run, the home team scored three touchdowns in the final 6:40 to wrap up the win.

Vikings quarterback Courtland Carter ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, finishing with 217 total yards of offense — 144 rushing and 73 passing. Austin Henson was the recipient of Carter’s lone touchdown pass, which came with just 7.7 seconds remaining in the half and staked the Vikings to a 17-7 advantage at the break. Henson also snared two interceptions and made a pivotal pass breakup on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

South suffered from three interceptions and had the aforementioned turnover on downs. Those mistakes, combined with seven penalties for 50 yards, drew the ire of Rebels coach Sam Haynie.

“I ought to be fired for the way we act out there with penalties and turnovers,” Haynie said. “We can’t get moving. We’re too young to overcome that. Some of the kids we’re asking to play, they’re playing hard. We’ve got to start playing smart.

“We’re a long way off from playing winning football.”

Rebels quarterback Ethan Ward ran for 166 yards and a touchdown, also throwing a TD to Ahmad Lovell on a 37-yard catch-and-run play. South had 338 yards of offense, 248 of them coming after halftime.