Union overwhelms Burton in SWVa. football season opener

Bears quarterback Bailey Turner was 9-of-11 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns on the night while Cameron Fannon rushed for 115 yards on 10 carries including a stunning 71-yard scamper to paydirt that broke the contest open.

Union standout junior James Mitchell had six receptions for 127 yards and two TDs. He also had an interception on defense.

Mitchell’s first touchdown reception came in the first quarter after he took a swing pass from Bailey, stiff-armed a defender and danced down the sideline into the end zone.

The Raiders answered with a 10-play, 45-yard drive that ended with quarterback Houston Thacker pounding the ball in from 2 yards.

With just 1:56 left in the half, Turner orchestrated a five-play, 39-yard drive that ended with Luke Stidham punching it in from the 1-yard line and shifting the momentum back to the Bears.

“That wasn’t the difference in the game,” said Burton coach Jim Adams. “But it sure didn’t help.”

With the game still up for grabs, the Raiders took the second half kickoff and went on a 10-play, 95-yard drive that ended with a 34-yard run to the end zone by Tyree Bolling. Burton went for two, but the pass from Thacker was ruled to have hit the ground before it was caught, leaving the Raiders down 14-13 with 6:02 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dakota Owens returned the ball 47 yards to the Burton 27, and two plays later Turner connected with Zack Qualls for an 18-yard touchdown pass and Union began to steamroll.

After a Raiders punt, Cameron Fannon culminated another Bears scoring drive with a 2-yard run and extended the Union advantage to 27-13 as the third quarter came to an end.

On the Bears’ first possession of the fourth quarter, Fannon broke through the Burton defense and raced 71 yards for a TD and a 34-13 lead.

The Raiders, who had only 22 players in uniform, were wearing down, and the Bears seized the moment.

Union scored three more touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the game.

“Fatigue and turnovers were the difference in the second half,” added Adams. “We’re just not deep enough right now, and I’ll tell you, Union has a very good football team.”

After seeing his team in a battle over the first two quarters, Union coach Travis Turned made the necessary adjustments at halftime.

“Burton had a good game plan; they were going to stop the run,” said Turner. “So we put the ball in the air and got some big plays. Once we got the momentum, we took control of the game.

“I thought our kids played hard, and eventually we started to wear Burton down.”

Bolling led Burton with 96 yards on 15 carries while freshman fullback Mikey Culbertson added 17 rushes for 63 yards.

Burton will travel to Chilhowie next Friday while Union is at Richlands.