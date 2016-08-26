Tornado blows away Blue Devils with big second half

Richlands used a second-half offensive explosion to cruise to a 48-7 victory over the Blue Devils on Friday night at Legion Field.

The Blue Devils struck first when cornerback Tyler Hamilton picked off a deflected John-Luke Asbury pass and took it 65 yards to paydirt. That first-half defensive intensity netted Gate City three interceptions of Asbury, the reigning VHSL 2A player of the year.

“I was really pleased with the way we got after him,” said Gate City coach Chris Akers, making his debut as the Blue Devils’ head man. “We did a good job of confusing him and hanging in there. He’s the 2A player of the year for a reason, and we gave him everything he wanted for a half.”

Asbury’s frustration wasn’t lost on Richlands coach Greg Mance — though it was perhaps more than just Gate City’s players causing the consternation.

“Well, I think John-Luke hates Gate City’s Legion Field,” Mance replied with a laugh when asked whether the atmosphere at Gate City was a factor. “He came down here and had a start as a sophomore that didn’t go well, and he was a little rattled tonight and didn’t play well ... but give Gate City credit ... a bunch of young kids flying around and made John-Luke confused.”

Richlands struck back at the 6:18 mark in the second quarter when Asbury found Scottie Ball in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard strike.

Following Hunter Grizzle’s second interception of the half, Gate City had a chance to regain the lead before intermission, but the Richlands defense forced a turnover on downs at its own 33-yard line.

The Tornado followed that up with a textbook two-minute drill, capped by a 1-yard TD pass from Asbury to Cody Howie with just 3.4 seconds showing on the second-quarter clock. The score was set up by a 38-yard strike to Ball down the left sideline.

Richlands never trailed again.

After a competitive first half, the Tornado’s depth seemed to wear down Gate City and they struck quickly and often after the intermission. Chase Collins began the onslaught when he took an option pitch on the opening possession of the second half and ran 27 yards for a 20-6 Richlands advantage.

The high-powered Tornado offense scored four more times in the second half to put away the game, but for Mance it was the other side of the ball that stole the show.

“Our defense shut it down all night long,” he said.

“We’re excited to get out of here with a win,” Mance noted. “Any time you come to Gate City, you’re going to have to fight tooth and nail.”

Akers was pleased with his team’s effort despite the result.

“I’m not pleased with the outcome, but we fought to the end,” he said. “We kind of got tired. The first half was really good for us but we just ran out of gas.”