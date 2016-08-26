There and back again: Generals' Rasnic comes full circle

Prior to his freshman year in high school, Rasnic decided to move from Lee County and play football at Gate City.

“I guess I just wanted a change in my life,” Rasnic said. “And I loved playing for Gate City, but after my sophomore year I wanted to come back to Lee and finish my high school career with the guys I’d grown up with.”

So for the second time in two years, Rasnic had to make a decision and this time his choice carried him back to Lee.

“The guys here at Lee were great about it,” he said. “They welcomed me back and I moved in and had a great time.

“I loved my time at Gate City and still root for them every Friday night, except one.”

Now entering his senior season, Rasnic has seen big changes during the course of his time back, including the arrival of coach Jeremy Pendergraft.

“I really liked Coach (Terry) Martin last year,” Rasnic noted. “But there is so much more energy this season. We’ve had 30, 40 guys working out every day since February.

“The intensity level is so much different than anything I’ve ever seen. There’s something good going on here.

“If we can continue doing what we’re doing, keep the energy up and not get beat down by a loss,” Rasnic added, “then I think we can go a long way.”

Besides his linebacking duties, Rasnic also will spend some time at running back for the Generals.

“I don’t take a lot of snaps there during practice, but I’m hoping opponents underestimate me a little and I can get a bunch of yards,” he said.

Rasnic, a student of the game, spends a great deal of time studying game film.

“When I was a freshman at Gate City the coaches stressed watching film,” he noted. “So that just became my thing. If you know teams’ tendencies, it makes your job a whole lot easier.

“That’s something I’m trying to pass along to the younger players. Game preparation is so important.”

As a junior linebacker for the Generals, Rasnic earned VHSL Group 2A all-state second-team honors. But he’s not planning to target further personal accolades during his senior campaign.

“I’ve had my three years,” he said. “My goals this year are all about this team. As a senior I want to help lead them as far as we can go.”

Rasnic seemingly is an open book and his life’s all about football. But what do folks not know about him?

“Well, I am a good student,” Rasnc said with a smile. “And yeah, when I was 12, I won three national championships riding horses. That’s something people don’t know about me.”

Now they do.