Lady Falcons can’t put away stubborn Lady Indians

With the victory, D-B (8-3, 4-0) kept its Big 7 record unblemished for first-year head coach Megan Devine, who pointed out to her team that all opponents have the potential to beat you on any given night.

“They (Volunteer) came out from point one and we were back on our heels,” said Devine. “I don’t think we were ready to come out and expect them to hang with us. I think after the first two sets the panic mode turned on a little bit for us, and then we started playing like we practice.”

The Lady Falcons’ Abby Hensley got things started in the first game for her teammates when she served five consecutive points to give Volunteer (1-5, 0-3) a lead it would not relinquish.

Volunteer shot out to a 22-13 advantage in game two, but strong play at the net by freshman Staley Humphries and junior Abby Byington, who ended the night with 11 kills each, trimmed the Lady Falcons’ lead to 23-21. However, two unforced errors down the stretch allowed the home team to go up 2-0.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum, and it can be one-sided or back and forth,” said Devine. “Toward the end of that second set, I think we grew a little bit, and then in that third set we were ready to go and had the mindset we were not going to lose.”

Humphries and Byington continued their strong play at the net in game three with Morgan Rogers and Chelsie Crussell at the service line before Olivia McMakin notched the Lady Indians’ victory with an ace.

The visitors would not trail in game four that saw Rogers score the final two points with a pair of aces and momentum carried over to game five to seal the victory.

“I think that both teams picked up some awesome balls defensively, and luckily tonight we were executing in those long rallies and taking the points,” noted Devine.

In addition to Humphries and Byington’s kills, Sydney Carrier had 40 assists while Humphries also led her team with 20 digs. McMakin and Rogers added 18 and 17 digs respectively.

Volunteer’s Alyssa Hatley (13) and Hensley (10) combined for 23 kills in the match while Avery Wills had 18 assists. Hatley also had 11 digs while sophomore libero Aubrey Cobb registered nine digs. Sophomore Grace Bice, who had been sidelined with an injury, collected three blocks in the match.

Volunteer’s first-year head coach April Skeen said she was sad her team did not pull it out but noted they may have gotten tired down the stretch.

“Momentum was on our side, and I felt like (freshman) Jersey (Wines) getting injured was a huge turning point,” said Skeen. “She plays all the way around and is really awesome on the back row.

“I moved her to outside hitter now that I have Grace (Bice) back. She is smart and knows where the holes are and where to put it. That hurt us a lot. I had to throw a freshman (Raenah Barton) out there, and she isn’t used to playing in that position. She usually just plays back row, but she played awesome.”