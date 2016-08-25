Kingsport hammers Princeton 10-4 for third straight victory

The Mets plated three runs in the third, a pair in the fourth and four in the sixth to forge a 9-2 lead on their way to the win.

After the Rays took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, the K-Mets answered with three in the bottom half. Reed Gamache singled home one run, another scored on a wild pitch and Jeremy Wolf capped the inning with an RBI double.

In the fourth, Raphael Ramirez reached on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt that allowed Dionis Rodriguez to score from first. Ramirez came home on another Princeton error as the lead swelled to 5-1.

Ricardo Cespedes followed a walk to Cecilio Aybar leading off the bottom of the sixth with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot to right. Another Wolf double plated Gamache, who had singled and moved to second on the Rays’ fourth error of the night. Wolf later scored on Yeffrey De Aza’s single.

Cespedes finished 4-for-5 on the night with two runs scored and two driven in for the K-Mets (22-39). Gamache was 2-for-3 with a walk and also scored twice and drove in a pair. Wolf had the pair of doubles and two RBI’s in five trips.

Eleardo Cabrera led the Rays (32-27) at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, two singles and an RBI. Robbie Tenerowicz finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one drive in. Joshua Lowe, the Rays’ 2016 first-round draft pick, had two triples in four at-bats and drove in two runs.

Kingsport starter Jake Simon (2-5) went seven innings for his second victory. Simon scattered nine hits and allowed two runs while striking out five and walking none. Max Kuhns and Jose Carlos Medina both worked an inning out of the Mets bullpen. Princeton starter Resly Linares (2-3) suffered the loss.

The K-Mets go for their first four-game winning streak and first series sweep of the season tonight at 7:00 p.m.