Union dual-threat star Mitchell a 'Bear necessity'

A tight end on offense and a linebacker on defense, Mitchell earned VHSL Group 2A first-team all-state honors last season after the Bears made it all the way to the state semifinals. And he has garnered a great deal of football recruiting attention from programs such as Virginia Tech, Virginia, James Madison, Duke, Clemson, Penn State and Wake Forest.

“It’s a blessed feeling to have all that attention,” Mitchell said during the Bears’ media day. “But right now my focus is how I can help this football team.”

The Bears’ roster was hit hard by graduation, and three Union players are now playing college football.

“Most people think because we lost so many playmakers that we won’t be as good this year,” Mitchell noted. “But we have a strong returning offensive line with some good running backs, and the receivers have worked hard this summer. My feeling is we have a chance to be a good team again.”

Besides football, Mitchell also excels in basketball and track.

“I really love football and basketball,” he said, “and would love to play one of those sports at the next level.”

But first things first.

Such as playing on Friday nights in Bullitt Park in front of an overflow crowd of screaming Union fans.

“There’s no place like it,” Mitchell said, beaming. “Putting on this Union uniform is the best feeling. When we get down to the stadium, the fans are all fired up, they’re playing ‘Thunderstruck’ and that really gets us going.

“I just love playing there. And you know, the fans travel with us everywhere, so that support has really been outstanding.”

Looking ahead to the season, Mitchell has set modest goals for himself.

“For me personally I need to get faster and stronger and improve my blocking skills,” he noted. “But really most of my goals center around the team and doing what I can to help out.”

Bears coach Travis Turner knows he has a gem.

“He’s a great teammate and a great person to be around,” Turner said. “James does a lot of the right things both on and off the field. His mom and dad are great people.

“And James is a kid that loves practice,” the coach added. “The other kids feed off that and it makes practice fun.”

What else do we not know about James Mitchell?

“I’m pretty much all about football and basketball. No real hidden talents,” he said with a smile.