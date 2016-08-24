Outburst gives K-Mets split of twin bill

The outburst came after the Cardinals had won the opener 10-9 with a seventh-inning rally.

Johnson City (35-24) scored a run in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead in the second game. Kingsport (20-39) immediately answered with five runs in the top of the fourth.

The K-Mets pushed the advantage to 6-1 in the fifth only to see the Cards tack on a run in the bottom half to narrow the deficit to 6-2.

But Kingsport added five more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to put an exclamation point on the victory.

Ricardo Cespedes had three hits and an RBI for the K-Mets. Jeremy Wolf scored three runs and drove in three more.

Cecilio Aybar also had three hits and two RBIs for Kingsport, and Walter Rasquin and Jose Maria had two hits apiece. Maria also drove in three runs.

Kingsport starter Sixto Torres (1-4) went five innings, scattering six hits and striking our four. Blake Taylor pitched the final two innings and struck out four while holding the Cards hitless.

Frederis Parra (2-5) took the loss in the nightcap.

In the opener, the Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the win. After Johnson City had tied the contest, Allen Cordoba hit a walk-off single to center that brought home Bryce Denton with the winner.

The K-Mets had taken a 9-1 lead after three innings, but the Cards scored two in the bottom of the third and tacked on seven more unanswered.

Allen Cordoba led Johnson City with four hits. Matt Fiedler and Hunter Newman added two hits apiece with J.R. Davis smacking a solo home in the fifth.

Will Barring, Wolf, Rasquin and Aybar had two hits apiece.

Keaton Siomkin (2-1) got the win in relief for the Cards. Joe Napolitano (2-2) took the loss after coming on in the seventh.