Lady Cougars blow past defending Big 7 champs

The Lady Cougars’ front line combo of Kayley Holtzclaw, Madison Dye, Alyssa Giles and Camille Lucas — combined with super senior setter Sydney Hurd — simply proved too much for the Lady Vikings.

“That’s a great combo to have — our front line and then Sydney in there to spread it around,” said Central coach Logan Kemp. “We have so many weapons and we can move the ball around.”

Holtzclaw started each of the three sets with authoritative kills for the Lady Cougars (4-0, 3-0).

“Whenever you can go in there and get the first point of a set with a statement like that, it’s big,” Kemp said.

The King University-bound middle blocker finished with 18 kills on the night. Giles and Dye, who is headed to Tusculum, added eight apiece.

Facilitating the crowd-pleasing firepower was Hurd, whose decision-making and floor IQ are off the charts and resulted in 34 assists.

“Sydney is like our point guard, our floor captain,” Kemp noted. “She does a great job of seeing the floor, knowing where to distribute, knowing who is getting the kills and who is on fire. She keeps the defense guessing.”

Lucas led the Central defense with eight digs and Giles pitched in with six. Dye and Lucas also had three service aces each.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vikings are still mixing in a wealth of newcomers after last year’s run to the Big 7, District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA titles.

“We are mixing some older varsity players with new varsity players and we are still looking for that correct mix and chemistry,” said first-year THS coach Holly Perdue. “The big thing is talking and staying positive. For the most part we do that.”

After decided losses in the first two frames, the Lady Vikings (0-2, 0-2) came alive in the third behind the hitting of Adison Minor and Allison Looney, who finished with a combined 13 kills. It was 22-22 in the third before Central finished off the match.

Lexi Worley came up with 10 digs for Tennessee High and Ashley Pendleton eight. Erin Walker finished with 19 assists.

“Tennessee High is a good defensive team and they will frustrate teams,” Kemp said. “To be able to push through like we did, particularly in that tough third set made me happy.”