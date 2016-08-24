Guest, Stidham lead D-B to win over Central

Sophomore McKenzie Guest and freshman Callie Stidham combined for all the offense in the Lady Indians’ 5-0 victory at Indian Highland Park.

The resounding shutout win was welcome for a D-B side that had been on the ugly end of four clean sheets thus far in 2016. The Lady Indians (1-4-0, 1-1-0) entered Tuesday’s fixture winless and scoreless with a goal differential of minus-21.

View the photo gallery

Guest and Stidham helped the Tribe improve on all those issues. Guest had a hat trick — two goals in the first half and one in the second — sandwiched around Stidham’s back-to-back tallies after intermission.

“We obviously knew we needed to play our best. We did and we got the result that we wanted,” Guest said.

“In my career this is the longest I’ve been in a (head) coaching position without a win and without a goal. But with this team and this process, you’ve got to keep working,” Tribe coach Blake Rutherford said.

Guest provided the first goal of the D-B season in the 15th minute, taking the feed from Kaitlyn Adams. Prior to that, the Lady Indians had played 335 minutes of soccer without putting it into the net.

Right before halftime, Guest struck again — once more with Adams providing the assist.

Despite trailing 2-0 at the break, Central held its own and had some tantalizing opportunities at the goal itself.

That all changed in the second half. The Lady Indians came out more aggressive, with Stidham notching her goals in the 43rd and 46th minutes.

“In the second half when (Callie) got the third goal, it felt like the game settled in,” Guest noted.

And a 4-0 lead was insurmountable for the Lady Cougars (1-2-0, 0-2-0).

“It seems like a lot of times we have one really good half and one not so great half,” Central coach Tasha McDaniel said. “We definitely lost a lot of momentum in the second half tonight.”

Meanwhile, the Tribe came out with a serious sense of urgency.

“I think as a team we just worked a lot harder and increased our pace,” Stidham said.

“The second half was night and day different from the first. Everybody played great,” Rutherford said. “Decision making was good. Execution was good. It definitely makes dinner taste a little better tonight for sure.”

D-B was playing without five regular starters, four of whom are expected back soon.

The Lady Indians will need to be as close to full strength as possible for what lies ahead. On Thursday, they travel to face Elizabethton, which battled Science Hill to a scoreless draw. And then next Tuesday, the Lady Indians host Science Hill in a fixture with huge district ramifications.