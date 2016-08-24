logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
Appy League

Aybar’s 3 RBI double sends K-Mets past Princeton 4-2

By STEVE WILMOTH TriCitiesSports.com • Aug 24, 2016 at 11:44 PM

KINGSPORT — Cecilio Aybar’s bases-loaded double in the fifth inning provided the Mets all the runs they would need as Kingsport opened its season-ending nine-game home stand with a 4-2 win over Princeton Wednesday evening at Hunter Wright Stadium.

With the Mets trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Rays reliever Orlando Romero walked Dionis Rodriguez, struck out Yeffry De Aza and walked Scott Manea before surrendering a Raphael Ramirez single that loaded the bases and set the stage for Aybar’s two-bagger that cleared the sacks.

Aybar would later come around to score on a Reed Gamache double to extend the K-Mets advantage to 4-1, plenty for starter Jordan Humphreys and a pair of Kingsport relievers.

Humphreys (2-5) worked six innings, allowed just one run and four hits while striking out nine and walking four. Princeton’s Robbie Tenerowicz did reach Humphreys for a solo homer leading off the top of the third.

Trent Johnson worked the seventh and eighth for Kingsport, striking out two and allowing one run. Colin Holderman worked a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Aybar finished 2-for-4 with the three RBI’s and one run scored for the K-Mets (21-39). Eleadro Cabrera went 2-for-4 for the Rays (32-26). Princeton starter Peter Bayer tossed four shutout innings and allowed only one hit. The 2016 ninth-round pick out of Cal Poly Pomona struck out five and walked one while lowering his ERA to 1.01.

Princeton’s Jesus Sanchez, who had eight hits in his first 14 at-bats since his call up from Gulf Coast, went hitless in four trips. The Rays’ first-round selection in this year’s draft, Joshua Lowe from Marietta, Georgia, started at third base and was also tagged with an 0-for-4 collar.

The teams continue their three-game series tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Recommended for You