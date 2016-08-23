D-B volleyball stays perfect inside Big 7

The Lady Hilltoppers (3-10, 0-3) lost five starters to graduation last year and are down a couple of players this season, and Tuesday night belonged to the Lady Indians (7-3, 3-0) inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.

“I really thought my team overall did a great job coming in here tonight and were ready from point one,” Devine said. “I think this is a great start for us. I think Daniel Boone and Sullivan Central are two teams that are going to push us to our limit.”

D-B was nursing a 5-4 lead in the opening game when senior Morgan Rogers went to the service line following one of the many unforced errors by the Lady Hilltoppers to give the Lady Indians side-out. Rogers reeled off 11 consecutive points to put the game out of the visitors’ reach.

Olivia McMakin, who had a trio of aces in the contest, Sydney Carrier and Rogers combined to serve D-B to a 23-4 advantage in Game 2, and the Lady ’Toppers had no answer.

Science Hill coach Christina Maiden’s squad has gotten off to a rough start, down one setter as well as an outside hitter because of injury and illness. Maiden noted that it would be nice to play a match with her whole lineup.

“I still think our conference is pretty even this year without that one top dog,” she said. “We’ll just have to see what happens.

“It is how you finish and not how you start that counts.”

Rogers’ serve was again a huge factor in the third game. Chelsie Crussell (six kills) and McCoy Hensley (six kills) came up huge at the net along with freshman Staley Humphries (nine kills) to end the match in a sweep.

D-B setters Sydney Carrier (11) and Jessi McReynolds (7) combined for 18 assists in the match.

“We always want to come out and play our games the D-B way,” Devine said. “When we play our way, I believe in my girls and they believe in each other and they’ll pull us through.”

Caitlin Crockett, Alison Gouveia and Mattie Ratner had two kills each for the Lady Hilltoppers. Libero Makenzie Clark notched four digs, and Meredith Fullbright registered a half-dozen assists.