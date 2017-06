During her senior season with the Lady Blue Devils, Gillenwater batted .312 with 20 hits and 15 RBIs. She also scored 11 runs and had an on-base percentage of .380.

Defensively, Gillenwater had 44 assists including 16 putouts with a fielding percentage of .833. She was an honorable mention selection for the 2017 All-Cllinch Mountain District softball team.