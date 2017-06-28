Eastside's Kaylee Jones earns first-team all-state softball honors

Jones was selected the first-team second baseman.

Patrick Henry pitcher Madsion Booth was named the player of the year. Robert Thomas from Mathews, who led the Lady Blue Devils to the state title, was the coach of the year.

VHSL Group 1A All-State Softball Teams

Player of the Year

Madison Booth, Sr., Patrick Henry

Coach of the Year

Robert Thomas, Mathews

First Team

Madison South, Sr., P, Mathews

Madison Booth, Sr., P, Patrick Henry

Madison Garrett, Sr., P, Holston

Lacy Robinson, Sr., C, Patrick Henry

Meredith Slaw, Jr., 1B, Rappahannock

Kaylee Jones, Sr., 2B, Eastside

Courtney Berharlter, Sr., 3B, Rappahannock

Keely Crittenden, Sr., SS, Mathews

Ally Bartlett, Sr., DP-Flex, Galax

Kirsten Beatley, Sr., OF, Mathews

Faith Richards, So., OF, Luray

Brianna Vannoy, Sr., OF, Holston

McKenzie Lawrence, So., OF, Auburn

Haley Caudill, Sr., Utility, Chilhowie

Second Team

Emily Bankson, Jr., P, Windsor

Chelsey McClung, So., P, Luray

Kelsi Martin, Sr., P, Parry McClure

Lexi Miles, Sr., C, Mathews

Melodie Ashley, Sr., 1B, Northwood

Caroline Crittenden, So., 2B, Mathews

Carrington Balser, Sr., 3B, Parry McClure

Jayme Salyers, Jr., SS, Eastside

Savanna hanger, Sr., DP-Flex, Riverheads

Sydney Carter, Jr., OF, Windsor

Madison Pierson, Sr., OF, Rappahannock

Lesha Jackson, Sr., OF, Parry McClure

Kylee Hill, Sr., OF, Galax

Kayla Anthony, Sr., Utility, Central Lunenburg