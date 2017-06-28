Eastside's Kaylee Jones earns first-team all-state softball honors

Jones was selected the first-team second baseman.
Patrick Henry pitcher Madsion Booth was named the player of the year. Robert Thomas from Mathews, who led the Lady Blue Devils to the state title, was the coach of the year.
VHSL Group 1A All-State Softball Teams
Player of the Year
Madison Booth, Sr., Patrick Henry
Coach of the Year
Robert Thomas, Mathews
First Team
Madison South, Sr., P, Mathews
Madison Booth, Sr., P, Patrick Henry
Madison Garrett, Sr., P, Holston
Lacy Robinson, Sr., C, Patrick Henry
Meredith Slaw, Jr., 1B, Rappahannock
Kaylee Jones, Sr., 2B, Eastside
Courtney Berharlter, Sr., 3B, Rappahannock
Keely Crittenden, Sr., SS, Mathews
Ally Bartlett, Sr., DP-Flex, Galax
Kirsten Beatley, Sr., OF, Mathews
Faith Richards, So., OF, Luray
Brianna Vannoy, Sr., OF, Holston
McKenzie Lawrence, So., OF, Auburn
Haley Caudill, Sr., Utility, Chilhowie
Second Team
Emily Bankson, Jr., P, Windsor
Chelsey McClung, So., P, Luray
Kelsi Martin, Sr., P, Parry McClure
Lexi Miles, Sr., C, Mathews
Melodie Ashley, Sr., 1B, Northwood
Caroline Crittenden, So., 2B, Mathews
Carrington Balser, Sr., 3B, Parry McClure
Jayme Salyers, Jr., SS, Eastside
Savanna hanger, Sr., DP-Flex, Riverheads
Sydney Carter, Jr., OF, Windsor
Madison Pierson, Sr., OF, Rappahannock
Lesha Jackson, Sr., OF, Parry McClure
Kylee Hill, Sr., OF, Galax
Kayla Anthony, Sr., Utility, Central Lunenburg