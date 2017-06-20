Wise Central's Rachel Porchie named the Conference 40 softball player of the year

LEBANON, Va. — Wise Central senior shortstop Rachel Porchie was named the Conference 40 softball player of the year by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.
Lebanon freshman Morgan Hamm earned pitcher of the year honors while the Lady Pioneers’ Dennis Price was selected the coach of the year.
Porchie was also named to the All-2A West Region softball first team.
Richlands freshman pitcher Mac Osborne was named the 2A West player of the year.
Ronnie Davis of Richlands earned 2A West coach of the year honors.
All-Clinch Mountain Conference Softball Teams
Player of the Year
Rachel Porchie, Wise Central
Pitcher of the Year
Morgan Hamm, Lebanon
Coach of the Year
Dennis Price, Lebanon
First Team
Morgan Hamm, So., P, Lebanon
Nikole Counts, So., P, Ridgeview
Sydney Bailey, Jr., P, John Battle
Arielle Tritt, Jr., C, Lee
Hannah Morrison, Jr., 1B, Lebanon
Autumn Sexton, Jr., 2B, John Battle
McKenzie Davis, Jr., 3B, Lee
Rachel Porchie, Sr., SS, Wise Central
Madison Varney, So., OF, Lebanon
Sarah Musick, So., OF, John Battle
Alexis Flanary, Jr., OF, Gate City
Gracie Mullins, Jr., OF, Wise Central
Keeley Quillen, Sr., Utility, Gate City
Emilee Mullins, Jr., DP/Flex, Union
Second Team
Brook Porter, So., C, Wise Central
Haley Dye, So., C, John Battle
Haley Mullins, So., P, Wise Central
Victoria Manis, Sr., P, Lee
Hannah Carter, Fr., 1B, Wise Central
Brittany Mullins, So., 2B, Wise Central
Brook Light, Fr., SS, Union
Kayla Bollinger, So., 3B, Lebanon
Madison Hill, Fr., OF, John Battle
Olivia Mullins, So., OF, Wise Central
Courtney Cox, Jr., OF, Lee
Marleigh Duncan, Fr., OF, Union
Madison Hill, Fr., Utility, John Battle
Bailey Frazier, So., DP/Flex, Ridgeview
Honorable Mention
Lebanon: Averie Price, Kara Long, Caitlyn Dye, Abby Compton, So.
Battle: Maggie Deel, Sarah Musick, Kayla Phillips
Gate City: Sydney Gillenwater, Alexis Flanary, Kate Pendleton, Kayla Phillips, Alyssa Clark, Erica Lane
Lee High: Caitlyn Cox, Katie McDonald, Kenzie Davis
Ridgeview: Linie Jo Swiney, Hunter Grant, Carissa Mullins
Union: Jenna Wade, Zoe Borrks, Micah Elkins
____
All-Region 2A Softball Teams
Player of the Year
Mac Osborne, Fr., Richlands
Coach of the Year
Ronnie Davis, Richlands
First Team
Mac Osborne, Fr., P, Richlands
Olivia Simmons, Sr., P, James River
Morgan Hamm, So., P, Lebanon
Meagan Puckett, Sr., C, Chatham
Emily Gormus, Jr., 1B, Buckingham
Katlynn Baldwin, Fr., 2B, Richlands
Laken Sparks, Sr., 3B, Tazewell
Brianna Mills, Sr., SS, Gretna
Hannah Morrison, Sr., DP/Flex, Lebanon
Courtney Rawes, So., OF, Appomattox
Madison Varney, So., OF, Lebanon
Cameron Hildebrand, So., OF, James River
Macey Vest, Jr., OF, Floyd County
Rachel Porchie, Sr., Utility, Wise Central
Second Team
Kaleigh Hackett, Fr., P, Appomattox
Katie Thomas, So., P, Gretna
Nikole Counts, So., P, Ridgeview
Marie Lynch, So., C, Tazewell
Kaylee Moore, Sr., 1B, Grayson
Autumn Sexton, Jr., 2B, John Battle
Shelby Burge, Sr., 3B, Appomattox
Tori Pratt, So., SS, Floyd County
Josey Lackey, So., DP/Flex, James River
Mattie Kish Heslip, Sr., OF, Buckingham
Gracey Cline, Sr., OF, Tazewell
Emily Teaford, Sr., OF, Glenvar
Erin Mayhew, Sr., OF, Gretna
Keeley Quillen, Sr., Utility, Gate City