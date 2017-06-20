Wise Central's Rachel Porchie named the Conference 40 softball player of the year

LEBANON, Va. — Wise Central senior shortstop Rachel Porchie was named the Conference 40 softball player of the year by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.

Lebanon freshman Morgan Hamm earned pitcher of the year honors while the Lady Pioneers’ Dennis Price was selected the coach of the year.

Porchie was also named to the All-2A West Region softball first team.

Richlands freshman pitcher Mac Osborne was named the 2A West player of the year.

Ronnie Davis of Richlands earned 2A West coach of the year honors.

All-Clinch Mountain Conference Softball Teams

Player of the Year

Rachel Porchie, Wise Central

Pitcher of the Year

Morgan Hamm, Lebanon

Coach of the Year

Dennis Price, Lebanon

First Team

Morgan Hamm, So., P, Lebanon

Nikole Counts, So., P, Ridgeview

Sydney Bailey, Jr., P, John Battle

Arielle Tritt, Jr., C, Lee

Hannah Morrison, Jr., 1B, Lebanon

Autumn Sexton, Jr., 2B, John Battle

McKenzie Davis, Jr., 3B, Lee

Rachel Porchie, Sr., SS, Wise Central

Madison Varney, So., OF, Lebanon

Sarah Musick, So., OF, John Battle

Alexis Flanary, Jr., OF, Gate City

Gracie Mullins, Jr., OF, Wise Central

Keeley Quillen, Sr., Utility, Gate City

Emilee Mullins, Jr., DP/Flex, Union

Second Team

Brook Porter, So., C, Wise Central

Haley Dye, So., C, John Battle

Haley Mullins, So., P, Wise Central

Victoria Manis, Sr., P, Lee

Hannah Carter, Fr., 1B, Wise Central

Brittany Mullins, So., 2B, Wise Central

Brook Light, Fr., SS, Union

Kayla Bollinger, So., 3B, Lebanon

Madison Hill, Fr., OF, John Battle

Olivia Mullins, So., OF, Wise Central

Courtney Cox, Jr., OF, Lee

Marleigh Duncan, Fr., OF, Union

Madison Hill, Fr., Utility, John Battle

Bailey Frazier, So., DP/Flex, Ridgeview

Honorable Mention

Lebanon: Averie Price, Kara Long, Caitlyn Dye, Abby Compton, So.

Battle: Maggie Deel, Sarah Musick, Kayla Phillips

Gate City: Sydney Gillenwater, Alexis Flanary, Kate Pendleton, Kayla Phillips, Alyssa Clark, Erica Lane

Lee High: Caitlyn Cox, Katie McDonald, Kenzie Davis

Ridgeview: Linie Jo Swiney, Hunter Grant, Carissa Mullins

Union: Jenna Wade, Zoe Borrks, Micah Elkins

____

All-Region 2A Softball Teams

Player of the Year

Mac Osborne, Fr., Richlands

Coach of the Year

Ronnie Davis, Richlands

First Team

Mac Osborne, Fr., P, Richlands

Olivia Simmons, Sr., P, James River

Morgan Hamm, So., P, Lebanon

Meagan Puckett, Sr., C, Chatham

Emily Gormus, Jr., 1B, Buckingham

Katlynn Baldwin, Fr., 2B, Richlands

Laken Sparks, Sr., 3B, Tazewell

Brianna Mills, Sr., SS, Gretna

Hannah Morrison, Sr., DP/Flex, Lebanon

Courtney Rawes, So., OF, Appomattox

Madison Varney, So., OF, Lebanon

Cameron Hildebrand, So., OF, James River

Macey Vest, Jr., OF, Floyd County

Rachel Porchie, Sr., Utility, Wise Central

Second Team

Kaleigh Hackett, Fr., P, Appomattox

Katie Thomas, So., P, Gretna

Nikole Counts, So., P, Ridgeview

Marie Lynch, So., C, Tazewell

Kaylee Moore, Sr., 1B, Grayson

Autumn Sexton, Jr., 2B, John Battle

Shelby Burge, Sr., 3B, Appomattox

Tori Pratt, So., SS, Floyd County

Josey Lackey, So., DP/Flex, James River

Mattie Kish Heslip, Sr., OF, Buckingham

Gracey Cline, Sr., OF, Tazewell

Emily Teaford, Sr., OF, Glenvar

Erin Mayhew, Sr., OF, Gretna

Keeley Quillen, Sr., Utility, Gate City