Madison County's Estes 2A softball player of the year

Estes, a sophomore pitcher, was the player of the year and Yowell was the coach of the year for the Lady Mountaineers, who defeated Richlands 4-0 in the title game. The pitcher opposite Estes in the state championship, Blue Tornado freshman Mac Osborne, also made the first team.
Wise Central senior Rachel Porchie was an all-state first-teamer as the utility player.
The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight softball coaches, four from each region, and two athletic directors/directors of student activities, one from each region. Each group has its own committee.
2017 VHSL Group 2A All-State Softball Teams
Player of the Year
Logyn Estes, Madison County
Coach of the Year
Jesse Yowell, Madison County
2A First Team
P — Logyn Estes, So., Madison County
P — Kailyn Spencer, Sr., Goochland
P — Mac Osborne, Fr., Richlands
C — Megan Puckett, Sr., Chatham
1B — Kara Price, Sr., Madison County
2B — Hannah Johnson, Fr., Madison County
3B — Grace Glaubit, Sr., Maggie Walker
SS — Brianna Mills, Sr., Gretna
DP-Flex— Hannah Morrison, Sr., Lebanon
OF — Ryan Vermillion, Jr., Nottoway
OF — Dani Bloomingdale, Sr., Clarke County
OF — Brooklyn Fridley, So., Page County
OF — Madison Varney, So., Lebanon
Utility — Rachel Porchie, Sr., Wise Central
2A Second Team
P — Hannah Hudson, Jr., Nottoway
P — Olivia Simmons, Sr., James River
P — Morgan Hamm, So., Lebanon
C — Shelby Digman, Sr., Buffalo Gap
1B — Emily Gormus, Jr., Buckingham
2B — Katlynn Baldwin, Fr., Richlands
3B — Laken Sparks, Sr., Tazewell
SS — Abigail Barber, Jr., Maggie Walker
DP-Flex — Cassie Garrett, Sr., Nottoway
OF — Leah Pultz, Jr., Buffalo Gap
OF — Courtney Rawes, So., Appomattox
OF — Cameron Hildebrand, So., James River
OF — Macey Vest, Jr., Floyd County
Utility — Briana Person, Sr., Greensville County