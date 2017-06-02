Eastside's Kaylee Jones the Conference 48 softball player of the year

Jones, a senior, finished her career as the Lady Spartans all-time home run leader. Eastside’s Suzi Atwood earned coach of the year honors after leading her team to the regular season and conference tournament championships.

Cumberland Conference

All-Conference 48 Softball Team

Player of the Year

Kaylee Jones, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Suzi Atwood, Eastside

First Team

P—Grace McCowan, Eastside

P—Hailey Byington, Rye Cove

C—Ashley Smith, Rye Cove

1B—Chenoa Dean, Twin Springs

2B—Jayme Salyers, Eastside

SS—Kaylee Jones, Eastside

3B—Colleen Gilliam, J.I. Burton

OF—Abby Vicars, Rye Cove

OF—Lexie King, Eastside

OF—Kaitlyn Hamilton, J.I. Burton

Utility—SydneyStrange, Castlewood

DH—Carrie Boyd, Eastside

Second Team

P—Gracie Hicks, Castlewood

P—Courtney Bishop, Rye Cove

C—Lacey Austin, Eastside; Tia Bates, J.I. Burton

1B—Emily Moore, Eastside

2B—Grace Isbel, Rye Cove

SS—Belle Austin, Twin Springs

3B—Hannah Buchanan, Eastside

OF—Lilly Redman, J.I. Burton

OF—Amy Taylor Castlewood

OF—Emily Lee, Eastside

Utility—Sierra Kern, J.I. Burton

DH—Asya Good, J.I. Burton

Honorable Mention

Kassidy Fleming, Castlewood

Lollie Sanders, Castlewood

Lindsey Taylor, Castlewood

Brooklyn Barnette, J.I. Burton

Jaime Flanary, J.I. Burton

Kayla Jessee, Rye Cove

Haley Tomlinson, Rye Cove

Bella Schwartz, Thomas Walker

Hannah Schwartz, Thomas Walker

Aubrey Powers, Twin Springs