Eastside's Kaylee Jones the Conference 48 softball player of the year

Jones, a senior, finished her career as the Lady Spartans all-time home run leader. Eastside’s Suzi Atwood earned coach of the year honors after leading her team to the regular season and conference tournament championships.
Cumberland Conference
All-Conference 48 Softball Team
Player of the Year
Kaylee Jones, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Suzi Atwood, Eastside
First Team
P—Grace McCowan, Eastside
P—Hailey Byington, Rye Cove
C—Ashley Smith, Rye Cove
1B—Chenoa Dean, Twin Springs
2B—Jayme Salyers, Eastside
SS—Kaylee Jones, Eastside
3B—Colleen Gilliam, J.I. Burton
OF—Abby Vicars, Rye Cove
OF—Lexie King, Eastside
OF—Kaitlyn Hamilton, J.I. Burton
Utility—SydneyStrange, Castlewood
DH—Carrie Boyd, Eastside
Second Team
P—Gracie Hicks, Castlewood
P—Courtney Bishop, Rye Cove
C—Lacey Austin, Eastside; Tia Bates, J.I. Burton
1B—Emily Moore, Eastside
2B—Grace Isbel, Rye Cove
SS—Belle Austin, Twin Springs
3B—Hannah Buchanan, Eastside
OF—Lilly Redman, J.I. Burton
OF—Amy Taylor Castlewood
OF—Emily Lee, Eastside
Utility—Sierra Kern, J.I. Burton
DH—Asya Good, J.I. Burton
Honorable Mention
Kassidy Fleming, Castlewood
Lollie Sanders, Castlewood
Lindsey Taylor, Castlewood
Brooklyn Barnette, J.I. Burton
Jaime Flanary, J.I. Burton
Kayla Jessee, Rye Cove
Haley Tomlinson, Rye Cove
Bella Schwartz, Thomas Walker
Hannah Schwartz, Thomas Walker
Aubrey Powers, Twin Springs