Lady Spartans capture C48 championship

At the end of the day, Eastside’s Lady Spartans had sunny smiles all over their faces after sweeping Rye Cove and Castlewood to win the tournament title.

In the semifinals, Eastside fought back a late rally from the Lady Eagles and survived with a 5-4 victory. At the same time in Castlewood, the Lady Blue Devils took down J.I. Burton 7-5 to punch their ticket to the finals back in Coeburn.

Lady Spartans senior Kaylee Jones lit up the diamond in the championship game. Jones had three hits, including a triple, walked once and scored four times for Eastside (17-4), which cruised past Castlewood 10-0 in five innings.

Jones brought the mercy rule into play by scoring the decisive 10th run from second base when Lacy Austin reached first on a throwing error.

“I was just trying to be smart on the basepaths,” Jones said. “I was running on the play and when I saw the ball go over the first baseman’s head, I just took off for home.”

Eastside starter Grace McCowan pitched a nifty three-hitter in the final, striking out five.

“My changeup and curve were working pretty good for me today,” said McCowan, who also earned the win against Rye Cove.

After three straight days of rain delays, Eastside coach Suzy Atwood was both happy and relieved with the outcome.

“It was hard for all the teams,” Atwood said. “The last time we were on the field was Monday and at times today that showed.”

Hannah Buchanan had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Spartans, and Jayme Salyers added two hits and an RBI. Eastside had 10 hits altogether.

After losing nine games in a row, Castlewood (9-10) went into the championship on an eight-game winning streak. But the Lady Blue Devils could not put anything together and saw Eastside blow open the game with five runs in the third inning.

“That’s been a pattern for us all season,” said Castlewood coach Kesha Rasnick. “One bad inning just does us in.

“But we’ve made it to the region tournament, so that’s something to build on.”

Gracie Hicks, Sydney Strange and Peyton Jessee each had a hit for the Lady Blue Devils.

The 1A West regional softball tournament begins Monday at satellite sites. The semifinals and finals are set for Wednesday and Thursday at Virginia-Wise.