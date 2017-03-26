Boone captures East Tennessee Classic crown

The Lady Trailblazers (10-3) outscored the opposition 59-12 in the tournament, including Saturday evening’s 5-1 championship win over Dobyns-Bennett.

“We had great pitching all the way through and that’s the name of the game,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins.

All-tournament selection Savannah Russell held the Lady Indians to just five hits and struck out five in the complete-game victory. Russell had tossed two no-hit innings in Boone’s 16-6 semifinal victory over Science Hill.

Jaycie Jenkins led Boone at the plate by going 2-for-3. Jaclyn Painter and Megan Ackerman, also an all-tournament selection, laced RBI singles.

Ackerman was the winning pitcher in the final pool play game for Boone on Saturday morning, and she also went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in a 23-3 victory over Happy Valley. Nikolette Ferguson went the first three innings in the circle against the Lady Hilltoppers.

“Savannah threw well in the championship game, Nicolette threw well all weekend and Megan threw well,” Jenkins noted. “The pitching was clearly the difference for us.”

Not that the Lady ’Blazers didn’t hit as well. Jaycie Jenkins had three base knocks, two of them doubles, and drove in four against the Lady Warriors.

Kristen Hall was 4-for-4 with a grand slam and Rachel Vittetoe and Jaycie Jenkins both smacked two-run homers against the Lady Hilltoppers.

For D-B (6-7), which fought back from a pool-play loss to North Greene on Saturday morning to earn the final seed in the Gold Bracket, the weekend was a far cry from the results at the Commando Classic last week.

“We had a great weekend,” said Lady Indians assistant coach Mike Sweeney. “Much different than last weekend where we faced a murderer’s row in Hendersonville.”

The Lady Indians earned a chance to repeat as East Tennessee Classic champions with a 6-3 semifinal win over Unicoi County, the top seed coming out of pool play.

Trailing Boone 5-0 in the title game, the Lady Indians came within one batter of bringing the tying run to the plate before the Lady Trailblazers recorded the final out.

“We never gave up and had the tying run on deck,” Sweeney noted.

D-B’s Morgan Riffle earned all-tournament honors.

“Morgan had a great weekend pitching and a terrific weekend hitting,” Sweeney said. “She really led us.”

Sweeney was also pleased by the play of catcher/pitcher Allie Hubbard, third baseman Peyton Domby and first baseman Baylee Waye.

“Allie a great weekend and Peyton was great defensively,” Sweeney said.

“Baylee would have to get arrested for me to take her out of the lineup at this point. She just consistently hits. She’s over .700 for the year despite being late to the team from basketball.”

Karns rallied past Sullivan South to win the Silver Bracket. The Lady Rebels led 3-1 following Rachel DeLung’s two-run homer, but the Beavers plated six in their final turn at bat. Taylor McConnell was all-tournament for South.

Sullivan East won the Bronze Division with a 12-2 victory over Tennessee High, its second win over the Lady Vikings on the day. All-tourney honoree Katelyn Loudy picked up three wins in the circle on Saturday, also recording three hits and three RBIs in the finale against Tennessee High.

Sullivan North outslugged Happy Valley 21-19 to take the White Division. Kaitlyn Vaughn was an all-tournament nod for the Lady Golden Raiders.