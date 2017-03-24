Dobyns-Bennett turns back Volunteer in Big 7 softball

D-B broke a 1-1 deadlock with three runs in the third inning and added two more in the fourth while winning pitcher Morgan Riffle struck out six and did not allow an earned run to pick up the victory.

Lady Indians coach Mike Sweeney, who continues to sub for head coach Andy Hubbard as he mends from back surgery, said it was a well played game for four innings before his defense started kicking the ball around.

“Volunteer put it into play really sharply the second and third time through the order,” said Sweeney. “We’ve got to clean our defense up a little bit, but a win is a win, especially in the conference.”

Volunteer grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the top of the fourth inning when pitcher Alli Chandler got aboard on an error. Mayson Skeen and Briana Wilson followed with back to back hits to plate courtesy runner Trinity Dennis.

The Lady Indians would answer with a run in the bottom of the frame. Baylee Waye singled to right field and moved to second base on the visitors’ only error in the contest and scored on Allie Hubbard’s RBI.

D-B would rally with two outs in the third inning. Peyton Domby singled to left field, the first of four consecutive base hits that resulted in a trio of runs. Allison Reese, Laurel Russell and Emilee Davis followed with three more hits before Chandler ended the rally with a strikeout.

The Lady Indians’ coach Sweeney, who calls the pitches, wanted to make sure his assistant, Jason Swiney, was credited for his job calling the offense for D-B from the third base box.

“He was the one that called the squeeze play,” said Sweeney. “He made some great calls tonight. That takes some of the pressure off of me, and I let him shoulder part of the load.

“Morgan (Riffle) really battled today. They dropped a few balls behind her, but she battled back and got the outs. It was a close game, and that gives us good experience going forward.”

Consecutive hits by the Lady Indians’ Griffin Mullins, McCoy Hensley, Riffle and Domby in the fourth inning stretched the advantage to 6-1.

Volunteer’s Morgan McDavid added an unearned run in the top of the fifth inning, and Olivia Housewright singled to plate Myrtle Lawson in the seventh inning to complete the scoring but it was too little, too late.

Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler said he was so proud of his young team, which left it all on the field.

“The final score is no indication of how well we played,” said the Lady Falcons coach. “Mayson (Skeen) got hurt last night and all she did was DH today. Alli (Chandler) played with a bruised foot when she got spiked Wednesday night and did not want to come out tonight.”

The Lady Falcons found out after postgame X-rays that Chandler has a broken bone in her foot and will miss 4-6 weeks. Sophomore Sydney Allen came on in relief of Chandler in the fifth inning.