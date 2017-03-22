Lady Indians right ship, beat Lady Cougars

But the Lady Indians found their stride against the Lady Cougars, collecting 12 hits and playing error-free defense to turn back the home team 12-2 in five innings.

Sophomore Morgan Riffle picked up the victory and helped her own cause with two hits. Baylee Waye was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and leadoff hitter McCoy Hensley added a pair of hits and scored twice for D-B (2-5, 1-0).

Lady Indians assistant Mike Sweeney, who is subbing while coach Andy Hubbard recovers from surgery, was happy to see the team’s trying weekend of play pay off Tuesday.

“Our defense was not good down there so it was good to come out here and turn double plays and throw runners out at home and take the wind out of their sails a couple of times,” Sweeney noted. “We had worked really hard and practiced on that yesterday.

“I did not know what we would do against left-handed pitching, but they were aggressive in the strike zone. We’ve been preaching that all year and it finally paid off.”

Hensley, the leadoff hitter, got things rolling in the top of the first inning with a double. Riffle followed with a single, Peyton Domby drew a base on balls and Laurel Russell doubled to plate two more runs before Emilie Davis’ single sent another runner home for the early 4-0 lead.

The Lady Indians tacked on four more runs in the third, added one in the fourth and tallied their two final runs on three hits in the fifth.

Despite all the offense, however, it was their defense that earned them a reward.

“When they play error-free ball, they will get their pregame music back on the boom box during warmups,” Sweeney noted.

“Morgan pitched quite well and we’ve been talking pitch to contact,” he added. “We’re going to throw it in the strike zone and hopefully get groundballs and flyballs behind her.”

Azlee Sells belted a leadoff solo home run in the fourth to put the Lady Cougars (3-2, 0-1) on the board, but that and a single run in the fifth were all D-B surrendered before ending the game in five innings.

Coach Eddie Spriggs said his Lady Cougars came out a little flat and simply could not dig themselves out of that early hole.

“We just never got going and I think we made seven errors,” he said. “Nine of the 12 runs were unearned. When it went bad it just kept getting worse and worse. That’s just part of it.

“Hopefully we’ll learn from that and, like we stressed to the kids, they have to make plays. If you don’t, you are not going to beat anybody. But D-B hit the ball and they played pretty flawless ball. We hit some balls right at them and they got a double play that got them out of an inning.”