Lady Falcons edge Lady Vikings in 10

The Lady Vikings (3-2, 0-1) scored what appeared to be a ninth run in the top of the 10th inning, but Falcons first baseman Mayson Skeen was knocked down as the batter rounded first base as a runner crossed the plate, and the run was wiped off.

Volunteer then scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th to notch the victory, which was win number 397 for Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler, who had six freshmen in his starting lineup and only two seniors.

“I can remember the first win I had down here, but I have never had a team to fight like this bunch,” said the Lady Falcon coach. “If I was going to war, I would take this bunch with me because they have my back just like we have their back.

“We made some mistakes, but they did not quit. Everybody stepped up at a different time.”

Tennessee High coach Kortney Caldwell said it was wrong for the officials to take a hit away from a player who was just going hard on a base hit in a tight game.

“The run had scored and it was a hit through the infield, and that happened after the play,” said Caldwell. “I just don’t think a game should be decided by officiating.”

The Lady Falcons carried a 5-2 advantage into the seventh inning that saw the Lady Vikings plate three runs to force extra innings.

Kassidy Newton got things started in the rally when she beat out an infield hit. Katie Ward, who was 4-for-5 in the contest with a pair of RBIs, followed with a fence clearing blow to left field. Malissia Perkins drew a base-on-balls before Destiny White collected her third hit of the contest to knot the score at 5.

Both teams added a single run in the eighth inning and after a scoreless ninth frame, the international rule was in effect in the 10th inning.

Anna Craddock was placed on second base and scored on Gabby Feathers’ single. Feathers raced home on the Falcons’ fifth error of the contest. The miscue allowed Kassidy Newton to reach base, and she was caught in a rundown for the second out before the controversy ended the visitors’ half of the inning.

“Right now, we should be playing a 9-9 ball game,” added Caldwell. “But I give everything to my kids and Jackie’s kids. They played their heart out, too. We made our share of mistakes, so I’m not blaming it all on the officials. We play better defense, we win the game.”

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Lady Falcons’ Brianna Wilson was placed on second base. Pinch-hitter Sydney Allen then got aboard on the Lady Vikings’ fifth error of the contest, and Morgan McDavid’s sacrifice plated Wilson.

Lady Falcons’ freshman Jersey Wines collected her third hit in the contest to plate Allen. Freshman catcher Myrtle Lawson followed with a shot to left field and raced home when senior Olivia Housewright got aboard on an error to set off the celebration.

“Olivia Housewright stepped up just like she has ever since she was a freshman,” noted Strickler of his Tennessee Wesleyan signee. “She wanted to be in that situation. That is what you work for.”

The soft-spoken shortstop said she and Skeen, the only two seniors on the Lady Falcons roster, are very proud of their young teammates.

“We work so good like a family and blend so well,” said Housewright. “They have so much heart and work so hard. Me and Mayson being the leaders, we set the tone and they follow right along. That’s an awesome feeling.”