Lady Indians shake off nerves, Raiders for opening win

The Lady Indians return just one starter this season, and the nerves were evident early. The Lady Golden Raiders jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

“Offensively we came out strong,” said North coach Rachel Norris. “I was pleased we were aggressive right out of the gate.”

North’s big blow in the inning was Hope Anderson’s three-run home run off Tribe starter Morgan Riffle.

D-B assistant coach Mike Sweeney, subbing while coach Andy Hubbard recovers from back surgery, shouldered the load for Riffle’s part in the uneven start.

“I was calling some bad pitches early and Morgan had to endure that,” Sweeney said. “Once we got her settled down, she threw a great game.”

D-B answered with three runs in the first and seven in the second to take control.

“I think we just had the first-inning jitters to get out,” Sweeney added. “After that first inning, we got the bats going and played well defensively.”

Meanwhile North’s defense came a bit unglued during the Tribe uprising, in part because of lineup changes forced by center fielder Kaitlyn Vaughn’s illness. Heaven Nash, normally an infielder, moved to center, and the carousel was on.

“I had to completely switch my defense around,” Norris noted. “That kind of messed with us a little mentally. It’s not anybody’s fault. It just wasn’t the lineup we’ve practiced for weeks and the one we are comfortable in.”

The Lady Indians plated four more runs in the third and another in the fourth to finish off a string of 15 unanswered before the Lady Raiders pushed across a run in the fifth. Then with one out and two runners in scoring position, Riffle got a strikeout and a bounce-back to the circle to end the game via the mercy rule.

“The one inning we broke down defensively, it affected us mentally in the box,” Norris said. “By the end we were putting the bat back on the ball again.”

Rachel Fleenor, Callie Stone and Alyssa Bean, with two apiece, accounted for all six hits North (0-1) had off Riffle. Fleenor and Bean also each drove in a run.

Every batter in the D-B lineup hit safely and the Lady Indians (1-0) raked out 18 overall, including eight for extra bases. The lone returnee in the lineup, McCoy Hensley, led the way with her 3-for-3 effort — a single, double and triple — while driving in three runs and scoring three.

Riffle and Allison Reece each went 3-for-3 for D-B, with Reece driving in three runs and scoring twice and Riffle crossing home plate four times. Peyton Domby also plated three runs and scored three with two hits and a walk in three trips.