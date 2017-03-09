North's Fleenor headed to Hiwassee College

In addition to her softball scholarship, Rachel has also earned an academic scholarship at Hiwassee and will be heading there with a 3.88 GPA. Rachel said she is excited about playing for Coach Ethan Carrol. Rachel also expressed thanks to all of her coaches at Sullivan North for great experiences while playing both basketball and softball.

Rachel plans to study business at Hiwassee and eventually go into medical management.

Hiwassee's Lady Tigers look forward to adding Rachel to the roster.

"She's going to be a great asset to our program," said head coach Ethan Carroll. "We're expecting big things from her."

Primarily a middle infielder for her high school team, Rachel could be used as a utility player in college. According to a release from Hiwassee, she will also bring a great bat and outstanding softball IQ to the team.