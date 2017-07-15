FC Dallas TRI falls just short of championship game

That result along with the Westside Breakers (Calif.) 1-0 win over CWSC Academy Elite (Ohio) left a three-way tie atop the standings. FC Dallas TRI was left on the outside looking in because of goal differential. The BAC Blitz and Westside Breakers will play in today’s national championship game while FC Dallas TRI and the Ohio team will play in a consolation match.

“The girls are really disappointed right now,” said FC Dallas TRI coach Matt Barry. “They thought they deserved to be in the final. Of course, they never expected to get beaten 5-0.”

BAC Blitz scored on two free kicks in the first half, one in the 20th minute and the other in the 33rd. A late third goal gave the Blitz a commanding 3-0 advantage.

“We changed our formation in the second half to try and get more aggressive offensively,” said Barry. “We had our chances but just didn’t finish.”

The Blitz added two more goals in the second half to put the game away.

“Once the girls get over the sting of losing this game they can begin to get a good grasp of what they have accomplished by getting this far,” added Barry. “They can hold their heads high, they made it to the Final Four, but just came up a little short.”

FC Dallas TRI will take on CWSC Academy Elite this morning at 9:15 a.m.