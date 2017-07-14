Sullivan South standout leads FC Dallas TRI to second victory

“Things just fell Rachel’s way today,” said FC Dallas TRI coach Matt Barry. “When she was put in position to score, she took full advantage.”

With the win, FC Dallas TRI sits atop the table with a 2-0-0 record and six valuable points. In the round-robin format, FC Dallas TRI will next play the BAC Blitz (1-1-0) from Fairfax, Va., Saturday morning at 8 a.m. A win or tie for FC Dallas against the Fairfax team earns them a berth in the national championship game on Sunday.

Phillips got FC Dallas TRI on the board in the 24th minute off an assist from Savannah Fields. That was all the scoring in the first half and FC Dallas took that 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

Three minutes into the second half, Phillips was at it again. From 20 yards out, she sent a strike into the upper portion of the CWSC Academy Elite goal and pushed the lead out to 2-0.

Academy Elite responded five minutes later when Sophia Blasi scored off a corner kick to narrow the deficit to 2-1.

In the 66th minute, the Academy Elite goalkeeper was given a red card and ejected from the match. They had to play the remainder of the match with their backup keeper and only nine field players.

As the last minute of play wound down, Phillips again found the back of the net to close out the game with a hat trick and push the final score to 3-1.

“Today we played much better,” said Barry. “The confidence we gained from winning that first game really showed today. They defended smarter and were more creative and dynamic on the attack.

“I’d encouraged them to be themselves, to use a more attacking style and to take more risks when we had the ball,” added Barry. “These girls believe in themselves and work hard for each other. They’ve come here and earned respect.

“They’re a great group of kids and have had a great run. We intend for that to keep going.”