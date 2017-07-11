FC Dallas TRI eager to represent Tri-Cities on national stage

The FC Dallas TRI U16 girls soccer team is headed to the national semifinals this week in Auburndale, Fla. After winning the U.S. Youth Soccer Region III Presidents Cup championship in Oklahoma last month, they believe something special awaits them in Florida.

“We are training to go there and win it all,” said Dallas TRI coach Matt Barry. “We know that’s a tall order considering the competition, but hey, there are only four teams left playing and we’re one of them.”

FC Dallas TRI, the Tennessee state champion, features players from throughout the Tri-Cities. Team members come from eight schools, from Erwin all the way to Honaker.

“The key for us this season is that the girls committed themselves to fitness and with that comes a certain mental toughness,” Barry said. “There have been a few times where we had to overcome adversity. We were behind a couple of times in the regionals and came back to win.

“When you overcome those things, it builds the character necessary when you face other tough moments.”

A big lesson learned in their run to the Region III championship was togetherness.

“We had to play five games in five days, so everyone had to contribute,” Barry added. “Each player knows they will be called on to give us their best effort.”

And that effort will have to be good Thursday when Dallas TRI takes on a team from Los Angeles in the semifinals. A team from Ohio will face off against a squad out of Fairfax, Va., in the other semifinal.

“We don’t really know a whole lot about them, but at this point we have to believe that everyone left will be very good,” Barry said. “At the end of the day it is more about how we execute and deal with adversity. It’s a matter of having the right mentality.

“Our girls have been tested and have earned the right to be in this position.”

A diverse group has come together with the common goal of winning a national championship.

“We see ourselves as representing the entire Tri-Cities,” Barry said. “We’re going to perform and represent our state, region and East Tennessee in a prideful way.”

Members are Abby Atchley (Honaker), Kelsey Jones (Greeneville), Cami Davidson (Elizabethton), Jessica Upham (Daniel Boone), Julia Luna (Science Hill), Allie Torbett (Science Hill), Savannah Fields (Science Hill), Sarah Luna (Science Hill), Paige Carlsen (Science Hill), Rachel Phillips (Sullivan South), Emma Arnold (Tennessee High), Brooke Coggins (Dobyns-Bennett), Claire Chapman (Dobyns-Bennett), Emilee Lane (Dobyns-Bennett), Katie Love (Dobyns-Bennett), Rachel Wallen (Dobyns-Bennett), Kierra Alley (Dobyns-Bennett) and Chloe Mount (Dobyns-Bennett).

Chris Alley is the team manager.