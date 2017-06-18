FC Dallas TRI captures Region III Presidents Cup title

The FC Dallas TRI 16U girls soccer team overcame it all Sunday and now is headed to nationals.

Emma Arnold of Bristol scored a pair of goals, one that tied the match in the 43rd minute and the other for the win in the 85th, and FC Dallas TRI knocked off Tulsa Soccer Club Williams 2-1 to capture the U.S. Youth Soccer Region III Presidents Cup championship at the Mohawk Soccer Complex.

Led by solid midfield play from Jessica Upham of Gray, Julia Luna and Sarah Luna of Johnson City and Chloe Mount of Kingsport, FC Dallas TRI controlled possession better than in the first regional matchup with the Tulsa club, a 1-0 pool-play loss on Friday.

On Sunday, the Tulsa side finally broke through just six minutes before the end of the first half for the 1-0 advantage. But the TRI answered swiftly out of the break when Arnold placed a corner kick into the net to tie it at 1 after just three minutes. The TRI had several chances late but couldn't convert, necessitating extra time.

Five minutes into the first of overtime's two 10-minute periods, Allie Torbett of Johnson City fired off a shot that was barely blocked by the TSC Williams keeper. Arnold was well positioned for the rebound and punched it into the net for the 2-1 lead.

Coach Matt Barry switched his side to a more defensive 5-3-2 formation, and the TRI kept control the remainder of match to secure the victory.

Arnold's two-goal tally gave her six for the tournament, and the team totaled nine goals and surrendered three.

FC Dallas TRI 01G, which improved to 12-2 over its league season and postseason run, advanced to the USYS National Presidents Cup at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Fla., on July 12-16. The TRI is one of only four teams to advance, joining the Cincinnati West Soccer Club Elite 01 of Ohio out of Region II and the Westside Breakers 01 Blue of California out of Region IV. The Region I winner — either PSC Coppa Blue Storm from the Philadelphia area or the BAC Blitz from the Virginia/Washington, D.C. area — will be determined Monday morning.