FC Dallas TRI to play for USYS region championship

But after taking down the Group A champion in the regional semifinals on Saturday, FC Dallas TRI has momentum in its side.

In the 14th minute of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sting West Jones of Dallas, Rachel Phillips of Kingsport took a nice pass from Emma Arnold of Bristol, split two defenders and scored what turned out to be the match’s lone goal.

The defense, anchored by the back line of Elizabethton’s Cami Davison, Kingsport’s Rachel Wallen, Johnson City’s Allie Torbett and Greeneville’s Kelsey Jones, took over from there and reined in a speedy Sting West Jones side. FC Dallas TRI keeper Abby Atchley of Honaker made several key second-half saves to preserve the shutout.

The victory secured a rematch against Tulsa Soccer Club Williams — which handed FC Dallas TRI a 1-0 loss in Friday's pool-play finale — on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the regional final. The champion advances to the USYS national tournament, which runs July 12-16 at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Fla.

The Tri-Cities-based team has allowed only two goals throughout the tournament while tallying seven.