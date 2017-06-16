FC Dallas TRI reaches regional semifinals

FC Dallas TRI fell 1-0 to Tulsa Soccer Club Williams of Oklahoma in the final round of pool play at the Mohawk Soccer Complex. Still, FC Dallas earned a wild card into Saturday's regional semifinals by virtue of the fewest goals surrendered decider: only two goals over three tournament matches. FC Dallas finished tied with the Arkansas Coments 01G Navy in both points (six) and goal differential but advanced on the goals-against tiebreaker.

The Tulsa club found the net nine minutes into the second half Friday, and that lone goal proved to be enough to secure the top spot in Group C and a spot in the regional semifinals.

FC Dallas, the Tennessee champion that features players from 10 area high schools, faces the winner of Group A, Sting West Jones out of Dallas, on Saturday at 9 a.m. Tulsa meets Bulls Elite out of Aiken, S.C., at 9 a.m.

The Region III tournament final is set for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The champion advances to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup, set for July 12-16 at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Fla.