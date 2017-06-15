Mounzer, Daglish top 2A soccer honorees

Mounzer's performances this year helped take Graham's girls all the way to the 2A Final Four. Allison Klink of 10-time defending state champion George Mason was the 2A girls coach of the year, and Gate City junior Callie McMurray and Wise Central senior Mary Stuedemann made the all-state second team.
Daglish led the Dragons to the 2A title, and Maggie Walker's Jeff Jamaleldine was named the 2A boys coach of the year.
Each all-state selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
2017 VHSL Group 2A Girls All-State Soccer Teams
Player of the Year
Christina Mounzer, Graham
Coach of the Year
Allison Klink, George Mason
2A First Team
F — Izzy Armstrong, Jr., George Mason
F — Hannah Chatterton, So., Stuarts Draft
F — Rebecca Crouch, Sr., George Mason
F — Mya Holmes, Jr., Richlands
F — Madie Panas, Sr., Graham
Mid — Rachel Carter, So. Richlands
Mid — Mary Elliott, Sr., Radford
Mid — Kira Fores, So., Maggie Walker
Mid — Maura Mann, So., George Mason
Mid — Rachel Sauder, Sr., Stuarts Draft
Def — Gabi Cao, Jr., Maggie Walker
Def — Natalya Curto, Sr., Graham
Def — Mariah Hoy, Sr., Stuarts Draft
Def — Julia Rosenberger, Fr., George Mason
Def — Jantzen Taylor, So., Richlands
GK — Christina Mounzer, Sr., Graham
2A Second Team
F — Kelic Horner, Sr., Glenvar
F — Callie McMurray, Jr., Gate City
F — Madison Page, So., Radford
F — Sara Sabo, Sr., R.E. Lee-Staunton
F — Caroline Wilkinson, Sr., Graham
Mid — Anna Dresser, Jr., Auburn
Mid — Brooke Ford, Jr., James River-Buchanan
Mid — Victoria Rund, Jr. George Mason
Mid — Sydney Staples, Jr., Clarke County
Mid — Mary Stuedemann, Sr., Wise Central
Def — Cassidy Carter, Jr., Appomattox
Def — Madeline Dunn, Sr., Maggie Walker
Def — Makayla Monk, Sr., John Battle
Def — Alyssa Musselman, Sr., Auburn
Def — Paige Wilson, Sr., Woodstock Central
GK — Grace Young, Sr., Maggie Walker
2017 VHSL Group 2A Boys All-State Soccer Teams
Player of the Year
Alex Daglish, Maggie Walker
Coach of the Year
Jeff Jamaleldine, Maggie Walker
2A First Team
F — Brooks Eason, Jr., Maggie Walker 11
F — Luke Stubbs, Jr., Giles
F — J.P. Rader, Sr., Stuarts Draft
F — Ryan Gaeth, So., Maggie Walker
F — Chuckie Tenbush, Sr., Bruton
Mid — Alex Daglish, Jr., Maggie Walker
Mid — Will Wilkinson, Sr., Stuarts Draft
Mid — Kyle Stenzel, So., R.E. Lee-Staunton
Mid — Nico Ferrara, Sr., George Mason
Mid — Adam Vaughan, Sr., Appomattox
Def — Alec Hagee, Sr., Giles
Def — Noah Williams, Sr., Appomattox
Def — Daniel Jovin, Sr., Maggie Walker
Def — Hunter Otteni, Sr., R.E. Lee-Staunton
Def — Wesley Quill, Jr., George Mason
GK — Max Riley, Sr., Giles
2A Second Team
F — Olo Sembera-Baracco, Sr., George Mason
F — Matt Shelor, So., Giles
F — Lane Carroll, Jr., Virginia High
F — Devin Bagby, Sr., Appomattox
F — Logan Surface, Sr., Graham
Mid — Walker Dillon, Sr., Lebanon
Mid — Michael Shelor, So., Giles
Mid — Evan Neiswander, So., Appomattox
Mid — Drew Baker, So., Graham
Mid — Armando Carreno, Sr., Woodstock Central
Def — Alex Bretthauer, Sr., Stuarts Draft
Def — Donevan Adkins, Sr., Bruton
Def — Emil Curto, Jr., Graham
Def — Zach Hodges, Jr., James River
Def — Austin White, Sr., Dan River
GK — Ryan Thompson, Jr., Stuarts Draft