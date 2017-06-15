Mounzer, Daglish top 2A soccer honorees

Mounzer's performances this year helped take Graham's girls all the way to the 2A Final Four. Allison Klink of 10-time defending state champion George Mason was the 2A girls coach of the year, and Gate City junior Callie McMurray and Wise Central senior Mary Stuedemann made the all-state second team.

Daglish led the Dragons to the 2A title, and Maggie Walker's Jeff Jamaleldine was named the 2A boys coach of the year.

Each all-state selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

2017 VHSL Group 2A Girls All-State Soccer Teams

Player of the Year

Christina Mounzer, Graham

Coach of the Year

Allison Klink, George Mason

2A First Team

F — Izzy Armstrong, Jr., George Mason

F — Hannah Chatterton, So., Stuarts Draft

F — Rebecca Crouch, Sr., George Mason

F — Mya Holmes, Jr., Richlands

F — Madie Panas, Sr., Graham

Mid — Rachel Carter, So. Richlands

Mid — Mary Elliott, Sr., Radford

Mid — Kira Fores, So., Maggie Walker

Mid — Maura Mann, So., George Mason

Mid — Rachel Sauder, Sr., Stuarts Draft

Def — Gabi Cao, Jr., Maggie Walker

Def — Natalya Curto, Sr., Graham

Def — Mariah Hoy, Sr., Stuarts Draft

Def — Julia Rosenberger, Fr., George Mason

Def — Jantzen Taylor, So., Richlands

GK — Christina Mounzer, Sr., Graham

2A Second Team

F — Kelic Horner, Sr., Glenvar

F — Callie McMurray, Jr., Gate City

F — Madison Page, So., Radford

F — Sara Sabo, Sr., R.E. Lee-Staunton

F — Caroline Wilkinson, Sr., Graham

Mid — Anna Dresser, Jr., Auburn

Mid — Brooke Ford, Jr., James River-Buchanan

Mid — Victoria Rund, Jr. George Mason

Mid — Sydney Staples, Jr., Clarke County

Mid — Mary Stuedemann, Sr., Wise Central

Def — Cassidy Carter, Jr., Appomattox

Def — Madeline Dunn, Sr., Maggie Walker

Def — Makayla Monk, Sr., John Battle

Def — Alyssa Musselman, Sr., Auburn

Def — Paige Wilson, Sr., Woodstock Central

GK — Grace Young, Sr., Maggie Walker

2017 VHSL Group 2A Boys All-State Soccer Teams

Player of the Year

Alex Daglish, Maggie Walker

Coach of the Year

Jeff Jamaleldine, Maggie Walker

2A First Team

F — Brooks Eason, Jr., Maggie Walker 11

F — Luke Stubbs, Jr., Giles

F — J.P. Rader, Sr., Stuarts Draft

F — Ryan Gaeth, So., Maggie Walker

F — Chuckie Tenbush, Sr., Bruton

Mid — Alex Daglish, Jr., Maggie Walker

Mid — Will Wilkinson, Sr., Stuarts Draft

Mid — Kyle Stenzel, So., R.E. Lee-Staunton

Mid — Nico Ferrara, Sr., George Mason

Mid — Adam Vaughan, Sr., Appomattox

Def — Alec Hagee, Sr., Giles

Def — Noah Williams, Sr., Appomattox

Def — Daniel Jovin, Sr., Maggie Walker

Def — Hunter Otteni, Sr., R.E. Lee-Staunton

Def — Wesley Quill, Jr., George Mason

GK — Max Riley, Sr., Giles

2A Second Team

F — Olo Sembera-Baracco, Sr., George Mason

F — Matt Shelor, So., Giles

F — Lane Carroll, Jr., Virginia High

F — Devin Bagby, Sr., Appomattox

F — Logan Surface, Sr., Graham

Mid — Walker Dillon, Sr., Lebanon

Mid — Michael Shelor, So., Giles

Mid — Evan Neiswander, So., Appomattox

Mid — Drew Baker, So., Graham

Mid — Armando Carreno, Sr., Woodstock Central

Def — Alex Bretthauer, Sr., Stuarts Draft

Def — Donevan Adkins, Sr., Bruton

Def — Emil Curto, Jr., Graham

Def — Zach Hodges, Jr., James River

Def — Austin White, Sr., Dan River

GK — Ryan Thompson, Jr., Stuarts Draft